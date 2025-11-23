Who Is Vincent Cassel? Vincent Cassel is a French actor known for his intense performances and versatile range. His work often features a captivating blend of grit and sophisticated charm, making him a compelling screen presence. He first gained widespread public attention with his powerful portrayal of a troubled youth in Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 film La Haine. This breakout role garnered two César Award nominations and established Cassel as a formidable talent in French cinema.

Full Name Vincent Cassel Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Dating Narah Baptista Nationality French Ethnicity French and Corsican Italian Education Circus School, Actors Institute in New York Father Jean-Pierre Cassel Mother Sabine Litique Siblings Mathias Cassel, Cécile Cassel Kids Deva Cassel, Léonie Cassel, Amazonie Cassel, Caetano Cassel

Early Life and Education Born in Paris, France, Vincent Cassel grew up as the son of renowned actor Jean-Pierre Cassel and journalist Sabine Litique, immersing him early in the world of performing arts. His brother, Mathias Cassel, also pursued a creative path as a rapper. At the age of seventeen, Cassel enrolled in a circus school, developing impressive physical and acrobatic skills. He later honed his craft by studying acting at the Actors Institute in New York and in Paris.

Notable Relationships Currently, Vincent Cassel is in a relationship with Brazilian model Narah Baptista, with whom he recently welcomed a child. He was previously married to Monica Bellucci, an Italian actress he met on set in 1996. Cassel and Bellucci divorced in 2013 and share two daughters, Deva Cassel and Léonie Cassel. He later married model Tina Kunakey in 2018, with whom he has a daughter, Amazonie, before their separation in 2023.

Career Highlights Vincent Cassel’s career is marked by a diverse array of memorable roles, including his powerful performance in Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 film La Haine. He also gained international recognition for his work in Ocean’s Twelve and Black Swan. Beyond acting, Cassel is a producer and has lent his voice to animated features like Shrek. He has also been the face of campaigns, including a Yves Saint Laurent men’s fragrance. To date, Cassel has collected a César Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jacques Mesrine in Mesrine, cementing his status among France’s leading talents.