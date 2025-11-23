Who Is James Maddison? James Daniel Maddison is an English professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional creativity and playmaking abilities as an attacking midfielder. He consistently delivers standout performances on the pitch for club and country. He first gained national attention with Norwich City, where his dynamic midfield displays earned him a high-profile transfer. Maddison’s quick footwork and keen eye for goal define his thrilling style of play.

Full Name James Daniel Maddison Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Kennedy Alexa Net Worth $63 million Nationality English Education Coventry City Youth Academy Kids Leo, Delilah, Rome, Jensen, Frankie

Early Life and Education Growing up in Coventry, James Maddison was immersed in football from a tender age, supported by a family that nurtured his athletic ambitions. His early passion for the game shaped his formative years. He joined Coventry City’s youth academy at age seven, where he diligently honed the technical skills and vision that would define his professional career.

Notable Relationships Currently, James Maddison is in a long-term partnership with model Kennedy Alexa, with whom he shares a growing family. They have maintained a relatively private, yet publicly acknowledged, relationship since 2020. Maddison shares a son, Leo, born in 2021, and two sets of twins with Alexa: Delilah and Rome, who arrived in July 2023, and Jensen and Frankie, welcomed in October 2025.

Career Highlights As a creative attacking midfielder, James Maddison has consistently delivered standout performances in the Premier League. He is known for his incisive passing and spectacular goals, becoming a key figure for Leicester City. He became instrumental in Leicester City’s success, notably helping the club lift the FA Cup in 2021. Maddison also secured a significant endorsement deal with Puma, reflecting his rising profile in global football. His individual achievements include being named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year and the EFL Team of the Season, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier talent.