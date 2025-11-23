Who Is Kelly Brook? Kelly Brook is an English model, actress, and media personality, widely recognized for her glamorous presence. Her versatile career spans television, film, and extensive modeling work throughout the UK. She first captivated public attention after being featured as a Page Three girl and notably crowned FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World in 2005. This pivotal moment launched her into wider fame and solidified her status as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Full Name Kelly Brook Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Thomas Aveling School, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Father Kenneth Parsons Mother Sandra Kelly Siblings Damian Parsons, Sasha Parsons

Early Life and Education Born and raised as Kelly Anne Parsons in Rochester, Kent, Kelly Brook is the daughter of scaffolder Kenneth Parsons and cook Sandra Kelly. Her early life fostered a strong interest in the performing arts. She attended Thomas Aveling School in Rochester before pursuing formal training at the esteemed Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London for three years. This education laid the foundation for her multifaceted career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Kelly Brook’s relationship history includes high-profile romances with actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane, and rugby player Thom Evans. Her love life often garnered significant media attention throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. More recently, Brook married French model and actor Jeremy Parisi in July 2022. The couple’s relationship became public in 2015, and they frequently share glimpses of their life together.

Career Highlights Kelly Brook’s career is significantly defined by her impactful modeling work, gracing numerous magazine covers and advertising campaigns. She was notably crowned FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World in 2005, a recognition that cemented her international appeal. Beyond modeling, Brook established herself as an actress, appearing in films such as the commercially successful Piranha 3D and the comedy Keith Lemon: The Film. She also had prominent television roles in The Big Breakfast and participated in Strictly Come Dancing.