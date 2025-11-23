Who Is Michelle Gomez? Michelle Gomez is a Scottish actress known for her commanding screen presence and unique comedic timing. Her roles often blend sharp wit with a subtle menace. She broke through portraying Missy in Doctor Who, the first female incarnation of the Master, which earned her a BAFTA TV Award nomination.

Full Name Michelle Gomez Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Scottish, Portuguese Montserratian Education Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Shawlands Academy Father Tony Gomez Mother May Gomez Siblings Derek Gomez Kids Harry Davenport

Early Life and Education Growing up in Glasgow, Scotland, Michelle Gomez cultivated an early love for performance, encouraged by her photographer father, Tony Gomez, and mother, May Gomez, who ran a modeling agency. She attended Shawlands Academy before training at the esteemed Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where her acting aspirations were further honed from a young age.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks the personal life of Michelle Gomez, notably her enduring marriage to actor Jack Davenport, a union established in 2000. They met on Beak Street in London. Gomez and Davenport share one son, Harry Davenport, born in 2010, with whom they co-parent amidst their busy acting careers.

Career Highlights Michelle Gomez earned widespread acclaim for her transformative portrayal of Missy in Doctor Who, redefining the iconic villain across three series from 2014 to 2017. This groundbreaking role garnered her a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her serial success continued with the Netflix supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she starred as the dual characters Lilith and Madam Satan. She later appeared in The Flight Attendant and Doom Patrol.