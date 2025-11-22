Happy birthday to Scarlett Johansson , Mark Ruffalo , and Jamie Lee Curtis ! November 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Scarlett Johansson, 41 Renowned for her versatile performances, American actress Scarlett Johansson has captivated audiences from independent dramas to blockbuster superhero films. She gained widespread recognition with her role in Lost in Translation and later became a global icon as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Little-known fact: Scarlett Johansson turned down a studio's request to join Instagram to promote her film, stating she is "too fragile of a person to have social media."

#2 Actor Mark Ruffalo, 58 An American actor known for his compelling performances, Mark Ruffalo achieved global fame as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also recognized for his critically acclaimed dramatic roles, earning multiple Academy Award nominations. Beyond his acting, Ruffalo is a passionate environmental activist.



Little-known fact: Mark Ruffalo suffered a benign brain tumor in 2002, which resulted in permanent hearing loss in his left ear.

#3 Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 67 American actress and author Jamie Lee Curtis emerged as a cultural icon, transitioning from her early "scream queen" roles to acclaimed performances in diverse genres. She is celebrated for her impactful filmography and her dedication to writing popular children's books.



Little-known fact: She holds a US patent for a disposable diaper with a built-in moisture-proof pocket for wipes, an invention inspired by her experience as a busy mother.

#4 Actor Mads Mikkelsen, 60 Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is renowned for his captivating and often villainous roles, earning international recognition across film and television. He achieved global fame portraying Le Chiffre in the James Bond movie Casino Royale and later mesmerized audiences as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the acclaimed Hannibal series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Mads Mikkelsen was a professional dancer for eight years, studying ballet in Gothenburg, Sweden.

#5 Actor and Singer Jamie Campbell Bower, 37 British actor and singer James Metcalfe Campbell Bower transformed into the terrifying Vecna for Stranger Things. His captivating intensity also marked roles in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises. Bower is also a gifted musician, having fronted the band Counterfeit.



Little-known fact: He started playing the violin as a child, learning through the Suzuki method.

#6 Actress and Singer Auliʻi Cravalho, 25 Renowned for her powerful voice and Polynesian heritage, Auliʻi Cravalho emerged as a prominent American actress and singer. She gained widespread recognition as the voice of Disney’s Moana.



Cravalho has since expanded her career with roles in the series Rise and the Mean Girls musical film, in addition to executive producing the live-action Moana adaptation. She also performed on Broadway in Cabaret.

She is also known for her activism and youth empowerment.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough role, Auliʻi Cravalho and her mother lived in a one-bedroom apartment and relied on federal food stamps.

#7 Football Player Juju Smith-Schuster, 29 An American professional football wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, born in Long Beach, California, has carved out a notable career with his dynamic play and engaging personality. He gained significant recognition as a standout at the University of Southern California before being drafted into the NFL. His talent extends beyond the field, known for his prominent social media presence.



Smith-Schuster is a Super Bowl champion and holds the NFL record as the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards.



Little-known fact: His birth name is John Sherman Smith; he legally added "Schuster" to his surname in college to honor his stepfather, Lawrence Schuster.

#8 Singer Chenle, 24 Recognized for his powerful vocals and bright stage presence, Chinese singer and actor Chenle quickly became a key member of the K-pop group NCT Dream. His early career as a child prodigy saw him performing globally, including a notable solo at the Golden Hall of Vienna. He has since contributed to numerous chart-topping albums and world tours with NCT Dream.



Little-known fact: He speaks Mandarin even in his sleep, a habit his fellow NCT members have often noted.

#9 Singer and Producer Woozi, 29 A South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer, Lee Ji-hoon, known as Woozi, celebrates his birthday today. As SEVENTEEN’s main producer, he has composed over 80 percent of the group’s discography, showcasing immense musical talent. His solo mixtape “Ruby” topped iTunes charts globally.



Little-known fact: He was initially set to join SEVENTEEN's performance unit but ultimately transitioned to the vocal unit due to his exceptional songwriting skills.

