Who Is Mark Ruffalo? Mark Alan Ruffalo is an American actor renowned for his versatile and emotionally grounded roles. He consistently brings a compelling depth to a wide array of characters across film and television. His breakout moment arrived with the 2000 drama You Can Count on Me, which garnered significant critical acclaim and firmly established his presence in Hollywood. Ruffalo’s nuanced performance resonated widely, positioning him as a talent to watch.

Early Life and Education Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Mark Ruffalo grew up in a working-class family; his father, Frank Lawrence Ruffalo Jr., was a construction painter, and his mother, Marie Rose Hébert, worked as a hairdresser. He shared his childhood with two sisters, Tanya Marie and Nicole, and a brother, Scott. He spent his teenage years in Virginia Beach, Virginia, attending First Colonial High School before moving to Los Angeles to study at the Stella Adler Conservatory. Ruffalo supported himself by working as a bartender for nearly a decade while honing his craft on stage.

Notable Relationships Mark Ruffalo has been married to actress Sunrise Coigney since June 2000, establishing a long-standing partnership in Hollywood. Their relationship is often noted for its stability and mutual support in the public eye. Together, Ruffalo and Coigney share three children: a son, Keen, born in 2001, and two daughters, Bella Noche, born in 2005, and Odette Moon, born in 2007.

Career Highlights Mark Ruffalo gained international recognition for his iconic portrayal of Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance as the character in The Avengers (2012) redefined the role and garnered widespread acclaim. Beyond superhero blockbusters, Ruffalo has consistently delivered powerful performances in critically acclaimed dramas such as Foxcatcher (2014), Spotlight (2015), and Poor Things (2023). These roles have collectively earned him four Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor. He further expanded his career by making his directorial debut with the indie film Sympathy for Delicious (2010), which was honored with a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.