Who Is Woozi? Lee Ji-hoon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer, widely known as Woozi of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. He is recognized for his prolific contributions to the group’s distinct musical style and identity. His breakout moment came with SEVENTEEN’s 2015 debut, particularly through his extensive involvement in producing their debut EP, *17 Carat*. This quickly established him as the group’s main producer.

Full Name Lee Ji-hoon Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Hanlim Multi Art School, Hanyang University Institute for Future Talents, Anyang University

Early Life and Education Woozi, born Lee Ji-hoon, grew up in Busan, South Korea, as an only child with parents who encouraged his artistic pursuits from a young age. He spent years immersed in classical music, mastering instruments like the clarinet and piano. His formal education included Hanlim Multi Art School, where he graduated in 2015, followed by studies at Hanyang University Institute for Future Talents. He further pursued a Master’s degree at Anyang University in 2022, balancing his academic growth with his demanding career.

Notable Relationships Woozi has maintained a highly private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships or dating rumors documented in media. He has often emphasized his dedication to his work and group. He has no children. His focus remains on his musical career and contributions to SEVENTEEN, keeping personal details out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Woozi is widely celebrated as SEVENTEEN’s main producer, having written and composed over 80 percent of the group’s extensive discography. This prolific output includes chart-topping hits such as “Adore U” and “Very Nice.” Beyond SEVENTEEN, he has expanded his influence by writing for other prominent K-pop artists like I.O.I’s acclaimed single “Downpour” and Ailee. In 2021, he was honored as the youngest recipient of the Best Producer award at the 6th Asia Artist Awards.