Who Is Dacre Montgomery? Dacre Kayd Montgomery-Harvey is an Australian actor known for his intense screen presence and compelling dramatic roles. He hails from Perth, Western Australia, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances. His breakout moment arrived in 2017 with his portrayal of Billy Hargrove in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. This complex role earned him critical acclaim and solidified his unique on-screen appeal.

Full Name Dacre Kayd Montgomery-Harvey Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Education Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts Father Scott Montgomery-Harvey Mother Judith Barrett-Lennard Siblings Saskia Montgomery

Early Life and Education Born in Perth, Western Australia, Dacre Montgomery grew up with both parents working in the Australian film industry. He began performing on screen and in theater at the age of nine, developing an early passion for acting. Montgomery attended Bayswater Primary School and Mount Lawley Senior High School, where classmates voted him “The most likely student to become a Hollywood star.” He later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Notable Relationships Dacre Montgomery became engaged to Australian model Liv Pollock in December 2023, following a relationship that began in 2017. The couple met through mutual contacts in their hometown of Perth, Western Australia, and their connection blossomed through social media. Pollock frequently supports Montgomery at public events, and they often share glimpses of their life together on social media, showcasing a strong and adventurous partnership.

Career Highlights Dacre Montgomery rose to prominence playing Billy Hargrove in Netflix’s Stranger Things, a role he inhabited from 2017 to 2022. His performance as the antagonist received critical acclaim and several award nominations, distinguishing his work in the popular series. Before his success on Stranger Things, Montgomery starred as Jason Scott, the Red Ranger, in the 2017 Power Rangers movie. Beyond acting, he also launched a unique podcast titled DKMH, which features his own poetry set to atmospheric music.