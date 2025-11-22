Who Is JuJu Smith-Schuster? JuJu Smith-Schuster is an American professional football wide receiver known for his dynamic playmaking and vibrant personality. He electrifies NFL stadiums and maintains a strong digital presence. His breakout moment came with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his on-field success and engaging social media content quickly made him a fan favorite. Smith-Schuster’s infectious energy resonated widely.

Full Name JuJu Smith-Schuster Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Samoan Education Long Beach Polytechnic High School, University of Southern California Father Lawrence Schuster Mother Sammy Schuster Siblings So’omalo, Lawson, Oilau, Salaia, Pua, Teuila

Early Life and Education Born on November 22, 1996, in Long Beach, California, JuJu Smith-Schuster grew up in a close-knit family with Samoan heritage. His stepfather, Lawrence Schuster, introduced him to football and rugby at a young age, greatly influencing his path. Smith-Schuster attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, excelling as both a wide receiver and safety. He later committed to the University of Southern California, where he quickly became a standout player for the Trojans, earning All-Pac-12 honors.

Notable Relationships JuJu Smith-Schuster is engaged to Laura Kruk, an online fitness coach. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 with social media posts from Nantucket Island. He has no children. Smith-Schuster has kept much of his relationship details private, focusing on his professional football career.

Career Highlights JuJu Smith-Schuster’s career is highlighted by his Super Bowl LVII victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the Chiefs in 2022 and played a key role in their championship run. Smith-Schuster also holds an NFL record as the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was twice named Polynesian Professional Football Player of the Year. Beyond his on-field performance, Smith-Schuster is recognized for his significant social media presence, earning him the nickname “TikTok Boy.”