Auliʻi Cravalho
November 22, 2000
Kohala, Hawaii, US
25 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Auliʻi Cravalho?
Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho is an American actress and singer with a distinctive, powerful vocal talent. Her captivating presence often blends a grounded, authentic Hawaiian spirit with dynamic stage and screen performances.
She first gained global attention as the voice of Disney’s Moana, a role that launched her career at just 14 years old. This breakout performance quickly established her as a formidable new talent.
|Full Name
|Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Native Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, Chinese, and Irish
|Education
|Kamehameha Schools, Columbia University
|Father
|Dwayne Cravalho
|Mother
|Puanani Cravalho
Early Life and Education
Puanani Cravalho raised Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho in Kohala and Mililani, Hawaii, often in a one-bedroom apartment where they relied on federal food stamps for support. Her parents, Dwayne and Puanani, divorced when she was young.
Cravalho attended Kamehameha Schools’ Kapālama campus, where she cultivated her passion for singing as a soprano in the glee club. She was later accepted to Columbia University for environmental studies, deferring her enrollment to pursue her career.
Notable Relationships
Auliʻi Cravalho publicly came out as bisexual in 2020, sharing this personal detail with her fans. She has remained private about her romantic life since.
Cravalho has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner since her announcement. She continues to focus on her thriving acting and singing career.
Career Highlights
Auliʻi Cravalho made her impactful debut as the voice of the title character in Disney’s 2016 animated film Moana, which garnered critical acclaim and global box office success. She also performed the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” live at the Academy Awards.
Her career expanded with roles in the Amazon series The Power and the Netflix film All Together Now. Cravalho is also an executive producer for the anticipated live-action Moana, demonstrating her growing influence behind the scenes.
Signature Quote
“You don’t need another person to help you find yourself.”
