Who Is Auliʻi Cravalho? Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho is an American actress and singer with a distinctive, powerful vocal talent. Her captivating presence often blends a grounded, authentic Hawaiian spirit with dynamic stage and screen performances. She first gained global attention as the voice of Disney’s Moana, a role that launched her career at just 14 years old. This breakout performance quickly established her as a formidable new talent.

Full Name Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity Native Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, Chinese, and Irish Education Kamehameha Schools, Columbia University Father Dwayne Cravalho Mother Puanani Cravalho

Early Life and Education Puanani Cravalho raised Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho in Kohala and Mililani, Hawaii, often in a one-bedroom apartment where they relied on federal food stamps for support. Her parents, Dwayne and Puanani, divorced when she was young. Cravalho attended Kamehameha Schools’ Kapālama campus, where she cultivated her passion for singing as a soprano in the glee club. She was later accepted to Columbia University for environmental studies, deferring her enrollment to pursue her career.

Notable Relationships Auliʻi Cravalho publicly came out as bisexual in 2020, sharing this personal detail with her fans. She has remained private about her romantic life since. Cravalho has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner since her announcement. She continues to focus on her thriving acting and singing career.

Career Highlights Auliʻi Cravalho made her impactful debut as the voice of the title character in Disney’s 2016 animated film Moana, which garnered critical acclaim and global box office success. She also performed the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” live at the Academy Awards. Her career expanded with roles in the Amazon series The Power and the Netflix film All Together Now. Cravalho is also an executive producer for the anticipated live-action Moana, demonstrating her growing influence behind the scenes.