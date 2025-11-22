Who Is Jamie Campbell Bower? James Metcalfe Campbell Bower is a British actor and singer known for his captivating intensity and versatile performances. He consistently transforms into complex characters across various genres. He first garnered significant public attention portraying Anthony Hope in Tim Burton’s 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This early role showcased his vocal talent and established his presence in major productions.

Full Name James Metcalfe Campbell Bower Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Dating Elena Taber Net Worth $3 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Bedales School Father David Bower Mother Anne Elizabeth Roseberry Siblings Samuel Bower

Early Life and Education Born in London, James Metcalfe Campbell Bower grew up with parents deeply involved in the music industry; his mother managed music artists, and his father worked for Gibson Guitar Corporation. This environment fostered an early passion for performance. He attended Bedales School in Hampshire, an independent institution known for its creative arts focus, and was a member of both the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre, honing his skills from a young age.

Notable Relationships Currently dating YouTuber Elena Taber, Jamie Campbell Bower has been in several notable relationships. These include an engagement to actress Bonnie Wright and an on-off romance with Lily Collins. Bower has no children and has not publicly confirmed any other partners since his current relationship with Taber became public in early 2025.

Career Highlights Jamie Campbell Bower achieved widespread acclaim for his chilling portrayal of Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. This complex villain role captivated global audiences, earning him significant critical praise. Beyond Stranger Things, Bower is recognized for his roles across major fantasy franchises, notably as young Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series and as Caius in The Twilight Saga. He also fronted the punk rock band Counterfeit.