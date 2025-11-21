Happy birthday to Carly Rae Jepsen , Colleen Ballinger , and Isabel May ! November 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Carly Rae Jepsen, 40 A Canadian singer-songwriter known for crafting irresistibly catchy pop anthems, Carly Rae Jepsen infuses wistful romance into vibrant melodies. Her unique sound evolved from folk roots to global pop stardom.



She achieved international acclaim with her Diamond certified single “Call Me Maybe,” captivating audiences worldwide. Jepsen later delivered the critically praised *Emotion* album and also graced Broadway stages.



Little-known fact: Before her singing career, Carly Rae Jepsen worked as a barista and assistant pastry chef.

RELATED:

#2 Youtuber and Comedian Colleen Ballinger, 39 An American comedian and YouTuber, Colleen Ballinger captivated audiences with her character Miranda Sings, a satirical portrayal of an untalented performer. She expanded this persona into a successful Netflix series and best-selling books.



Beyond her comedic work, Ballinger has appeared in web series and on Broadway, and she maintains a popular vlog channel.



Little-known fact: Before creating Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger worked at Disneyland and gave voice and piano lessons to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actress Isabel May, 25 American actress Isabel May captivated audiences with her powerful portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the acclaimed series 1883. She is also recognized for her earlier work on the Netflix series Alexa & Katie, showcasing a versatile range from comedy to drama. May continues to impress with diverse roles.



Little-known fact: Isabel May committed to online schooling from tenth grade to fully focus on pursuing her acting dream.

#4 Football Player and Talk Show Host Michael Strahan, 54 Renowned for his commanding presence and infectious enthusiasm, Michael Strahan is an American television host and former professional football player. Michael Strahan is best known for his record-setting NFL career with the New York Giants and his role as a popular morning show anchor. He also co-founded the Emmy-winning media company Religion of Sports.



Little-known fact: Before his football fame, Michael Anthony Strahan once used Jane Fonda's VHS workout tapes to get in shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actress and Singer Jena Malone, 41 An American actress and musician, Jena Malone is celebrated for her powerful and often intense performances in independent and mainstream films. She first made an impact with her critically acclaimed debut in "Bastard Out of Carolina."



Malone has since anchored roles in the cult favorite Donnie Darko and achieved wider fame as Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games series, while also pursuing music and photography.



Little-known fact: By the age of nine, Jena Malone had lived in 27 different places, including trailer parks and the family car.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Wrestler and Television Personality Brie Bella, 42 A dynamic presence in professional wrestling and media, Brie Bella captured audiences as one half of The Bella Twins in WWE. Her career includes a reign as WWE Divas Champion and a starring role in the reality series Total Divas, showcasing her journey both inside and outside the ring.



Little-known fact: Before her wrestling career, Brie Bella was a certified yoga instructor, advocating for health and wellness.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Wrestler and Television Personality Nikki Bella, 42 An American professional wrestler and television personality, Nikki Bella has consistently pushed boundaries in sports entertainment. She is celebrated for her record-setting reign as WWE Divas Champion and her dynamic presence on reality television.



Beyond her athletic achievements, Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her twin sister, Brie. She also co-hosts The Nikki & Brie Show, sharing insights into her life and career.



Little-known fact: Before her wrestling career, Nikki Bella harbored a passion for soccer, playing for her college team.

#8 Actor Jimmi Simpson, 50 An American actor known for nuanced portrayals, Jimmi Simpson rose to prominence through his distinctive work in television and film. Simpson is celebrated for his compelling roles in series like Westworld and House of Cards, alongside a dynamic stage career. He earned a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut in The Farnsworth Invention.



Little-known fact: Jimmi Simpson is an accomplished magician who has showcased his magic tricks on various television shows and during live performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Singer-Songwriter Björk, 60 Noted for her distinct voice and eclectic style, Icelandic singer Björk celebrates her birthday today. She first gained international recognition as the lead singer of The Sugarcubes, then launched a highly influential solo career. Her work spans groundbreaking electronic albums and acclaimed acting roles.



Little-known fact: Before her solo fame, Björk fronted several punk and jazz fusion bands during her teenage years in Reykjavík.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Football Player and Sportscaster Troy Aikman, 59 West Covina native Troy Kenneth Aikman, an American former professional football quarterback, masterfully led the Dallas Cowboys to an era of dominance. He is best known for his three Super Bowl victories, including a Super Bowl XXVII MVP title, and for his distinguished broadcasting career.



Little-known fact: Before his football career, Troy Aikman won the 1983 Oklahoma high school state championship in typing.