Who Is Brie Bella? American retired professional wrestler Brie Bella possesses a dynamic in-ring style and a captivating media presence. She has forged a notable career blending athletic competition with reality television stardom. Her breakout moment arrived in 2008 when she debuted in WWE, captivating audiences alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella as The Bella Twins. Their innovative “Twin Magic” strategy quickly became a fan favorite, leading to widespread recognition.

Full Name Brianna Monique Danielson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican, Italian, British Isles Education Chaparral High School, Grossmont College Father Jon Garcia Mother Kathy Colace Siblings Nikki Bella, JJ Garcia Kids Birdie Joe Danielson, Buddy Dessert Danielson

Early Life and Education Growing up on a farm in Phoenix, Arizona, Brianna Monique Danielson shared a close bond with her twin sister, Nicole, to parents Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace. Both sisters were keen soccer enthusiasts from their elementary school years. She graduated from Chaparral High School in 2002 before attending Grossmont College in San Diego, where she also played soccer. This early athletic background naturally foreshadowed her later career in professional wrestling and entertainment.

Notable Relationships Over a decade ago, Brie Bella met fellow professional wrestler Bryan Danielson in the WWE ring, beginning a connection that led to their engagement in scenic Big Sur. They married on April 11, 2014, in Sedona, Arizona. The couple welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in May 2017, followed by their son, Buddy Dessert Danielson, in August 2020. Danielson and Bella continue to navigate family life while maintaining their public careers.