Who Is Jimmi Simpson? James Raymond Simpson is an American actor known for his versatile performances in both comedic and dramatic roles, often portraying off-center or hyperintelligent characters. He has carved a distinctive niche in Hollywood with his intense gaze and nuanced delivery across various projects. Simpson’s breakout moment arrived with his role as William in the HBO series Westworld, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. This complex character resonated with audiences, solidifying his reputation as a formidable talent on screen.

Full Name James Raymond Simpson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Kyra Gardner Nationality American Ethnicity English Education Hackettstown High School, Bloomsburg University

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hackettstown, New Jersey, James Simpson was the youngest of three brothers; his father worked as a businessman while his mother was a homemaker. He discovered an early passion for acting during his time at Hackettstown High School. He further pursued his theatrical aspirations by graduating from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater, and subsequently honed his craft for four seasons at the esteemed Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Notable Relationships Jimmi Simpson was married to New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey from 2007 until their divorce in 2014. He later married English actress Sophia Del Pizzo in 2019, a union that ended with their separation in 2021. More recently, Simpson began dating social media influencer Kyra Gardner in October 2023. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Jimmi Simpson has made a significant impact across television and film, notably with his role as William in the HBO science fiction series Westworld, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He also gained recognition for his recurring role as Gavin Orsay in the Netflix political thriller House of Cards. His impressive career also includes his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin’s The Farnsworth Invention, earning him a Theatre World Award for his performance. Simpson is also widely recognized for his memorable recurring character Liam McPoyle in the long-running FX comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.