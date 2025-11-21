Who Is Carly Rae Jepsen? Carly Rae Jepsen is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her infectious pop melodies and earnest, often wistful, lyrical themes. Her distinctive soprano voice consistently delivers vibrant hooks and relatable emotional depth. She burst into global consciousness with the inescapable 2012 single “Call Me Maybe,” which topped charts worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon. The song’s viral video and catchy chorus solidified her place in pop music.

Full Name Carly Rae Jepsen Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Heritage Park Secondary School, Canadian College of Performing Arts Father Larry Jepsen Mother Alexandra Lanzarotta Siblings Colin Jepsen, Katie Jepsen

Early Life and Education Carly Rae Jepsen was born on November 21, 1985, in Mission, British Columbia, to Alexandra and Larry Jepsen, both teachers. Her childhood involved moving between her divorced parents’ homes, fostering a deep appreciation for music through family jam sessions. She pursued her passion for musical theater at Heritage Park Secondary School, starring in productions like *Annie* and *Grease*. Her high school drama teacher encouraged her to audition for the Canadian College of Performing Arts, where she refined her skills.

Notable Relationships Currently married to music producer Cole M.G.N., Carly Rae Jepsen’s romantic life has included past relationships with Matthew Koma and David Larkins. She and M.G.N. became engaged in September 2024 after their working relationship evolved. Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. married on October 4, 2025, in New York City. The couple announced on November 3, 2025, that they are expecting their first child.

Career Highlights Carly Rae Jepsen’s breakthrough arrived with the single “Call Me Maybe,” selling over 18 million copies globally and topping charts in more than 19 countries. This massive pop hit established her as a prominent voice in contemporary music and led to major record deals. Following her initial success, Jepsen released the critically acclaimed album *Emotion* in 2015, which garnered a dedicated cult following for its sophisticated synth-pop sound. She later delivered *Dedicated* in 2019 and *The Loneliest Time* in 2022, showcasing her evolving artistry. To date, Jepsen has collected three Juno Awards and four Billboard Music Awards, alongside two Grammy nominations for “Call Me Maybe.” She cemented her status as a distinctive and influential figure in modern pop culture.