Who Is Troy Aikman? Troy Kenneth Aikman is an American former professional football quarterback, widely recognized for his precision passing and leadership in high-stakes games. His composed presence in the pocket often transformed critical moments into decisive victories. His breakout moment came in the 1992 season, leading the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl victory in over a decade. Aikman was named Super Bowl XXVII MVP, solidifying his status as a formidable NFL force.

Full Name Troy Kenneth Aikman Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Marisa Howard Net Worth $65 million Nationality American Education Henryetta High School, University of Oklahoma, University of California, Los Angeles Father Kenneth Myron Aikman Mother Charlyn Aikman Siblings Terri Starns, Tammy Aikman-Powell Kids Jordan Ashley Aikman, Alexa Marie Aikman

Early Life and Education A competitive spirit marked the early years for Troy Kenneth Aikman, who spent his childhood in Cerritos, California, before his family moved to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was 12. His parents, Kenneth Myron and Charlyn, supported his athletic pursuits. He excelled in both football and baseball at Henryetta High School, earning All-State honors. Aikman later attended the University of Oklahoma before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles, where his strong passing skills flourished.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Troy Kenneth Aikman’s personal life, including a marriage to Rhonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011 and later to Catherine “Capa” Mooty from 2017 to 2023. He is currently linked to Marisa Howard. Aikman shares two daughters, Jordan Ashley Aikman and Alexa Marie Aikman, with his first wife, Rhonda Worthey. He also had stepchildren through his marriage with Capa Mooty.

Career Highlights Troy Kenneth Aikman engineered serial success for the Dallas Cowboys, leading the team to three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. He became one of only four quarterbacks to secure three Super Bowl wins, including a Super Bowl XXVII MVP honor. He expanded his career post-retirement by joining FOX NFL as a lead game analyst, and later Monday Night Football, forming one of the longest-tenured broadcast pairings in NFL history. Aikman also co-owned Hall of Fame Racing and became a part-owner of the San Diego Padres. His lasting impact was recognized with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, cementing Aikman as an iconic figure in professional football.