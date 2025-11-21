Who Is Jena Malone? Jena Laine Malone is an American actress known for her grounded, emotionally complex roles. Her performances often bring depth to challenging characters. She first garnered widespread attention with her raw performance in the 1996 television film Bastard Out of Carolina, earning critical nominations. Malone’s early work established her as a talent capable of handling mature dramatic material.

Full Name Jena Laine Malone Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Alex Ebert Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Professional Children’s School Father Edward Berge Mother Deborah Malone Siblings Madison Mae Malone Kids Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone

Early Life and Education Malone’s early life in Sparks, Nevada, was marked by frequent moves with her mother and her mother’s girlfriend. This unconventional upbringing, sometimes involving living in cars, shaped her adaptable spirit. She was largely home-schooled during her middle school years before attending the Professional Children’s School in New York City. Her early exposure to community theater through her mother ignited her passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Jena Malone is currently in a relationship with musician Alex Ebert, a connection that began around 2019. Earlier, she was engaged to photographer Ethan DeLorenzo. Malone shares one child, a son named Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone, with her former fiancé Ethan DeLorenzo. Their engagement ended in 2019.

Career Highlights Jena Malone’s career launched with critical acclaim for her debut in the 1996 film Bastard Out of Carolina, followed by her memorable role in the cult classic Donnie Darko in 2001. She gained significant mainstream recognition for her portrayal of Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games film series, appearing in three installments from 2013 to 2015, which earned her a Teen Choice Award.