Colleen Ballinger smiling and posing with a peace sign wearing a black tank top in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Colleen Ballinger

Born

November 21, 1986

Died
Birthplace

Santa Barbara, California, US

Age

39 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Colleen Ballinger?

Colleen Mae Ballinger is an American comedian and YouTuber, known for her sharp satirical take on online entertainment. Her digital-age humor resonates with millions across multiple platforms.

She first gained widespread attention for creating the character Miranda Sings, a comically untalented and egotistical performer whose online videos quickly went viral. Ballinger’s distinctive portrayal of Miranda launched her into global comedic recognition.

Full NameColleen Mae Ballinger
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Erik Stocklin
Net Worth$12 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationSan Marcos High School, Azusa Pacific University
FatherTim Ballinger
MotherGwen Ballinger
SiblingsChristopher Ballinger, Trent Ballinger, Rachel Ballinger
KidsFlynn Timothy Stocklin, Wesley Koy Stocklin, Maisy Joanne Stocklin

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Santa Barbara, California, Colleen Ballinger was immersed in a family that later embraced online content creation. Her parents, Tim and Gwen Ballinger, fostered a creative household.

Ballinger attended San Marcos High School and later pursued a vocal performance degree at Azusa Pacific University, where her early interests in music and theater began to shape her comedic path.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Colleen Ballinger’s journey, including a marriage to fellow YouTuber Joshua David Evans from 2015 to 2016.

More recently, Ballinger married actor Erik Stocklin in 2018; they share three children: Flynn Timothy, and twins Wesley Koy and Maisy Joanne.

Career Highlights

Colleen Ballinger’s career took off with the creation of her character Miranda Sings, a satirical online persona who quickly amassed a massive following on YouTube with billions of views.

She expanded Miranda Sings into a Netflix original series, Haters Back Off, which she co-wrote, co-produced, and starred in for two seasons. To date, Ballinger has also published two best-selling books in Miranda’s voice.

Signature Quote

“It’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to be mad, it’s okay to have feelings. You’re human.”

