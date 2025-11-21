Who Is Isabel May? Isabel May is an American actress with a striking presence and a talent for embodying complex characters. She has quickly become known for her compelling performances across television and film. May’s breakout moment arrived with her role as Elsa Dutton in the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series 1883. Her performance garnered widespread praise, establishing her as a formidable young talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Isabel May Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education Online High Schooling

Early Life and Education Isabel May was born and raised in Santa Monica, California, developing an early passion for acting. Her parents strongly supported her artistic aspirations from a young age. She transitioned to online schooling from tenth grade to fully dedicate herself to her burgeoning acting career. This flexible educational path allowed her to pursue auditions and roles without traditional school constraints.

Notable Relationships Isabel May maintains a private personal life, and public information about her relationships is scarce. Currently, she is reportedly single and focused on her flourishing career. There have been no widely reported high-profile romances or confirmed partners in recent years for the actress. May consistently keeps details about her romantic life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Isabel May’s career gained significant momentum with her leading role as Katie Cooper in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie. This performance showcased her ability to balance comedic timing and heartfelt emotion. She further solidified her status in Hollywood by starring as Elsa Dutton in the Paramount+ Western series 1883. Her dramatic portrayal earned her critical acclaim and an Outstanding Actress award at the 24th Women’s Image Network Awards.