Happy birthday to Charles III , Travis Barker , and Josh Duhamel ! November 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Monarch Charles Iii, 77 Renowned for his extensive public service and advocacy, British monarch Charles III ascended to the throne in September 2022 after serving the longest tenure as Prince of Wales in British history. He is recognized for his leadership of The Prince's Trust, supporting young people, and his vocal commitment to environmental causes.



Little-known fact: Charles was the first British royal heir to earn a university degree, graduating from Trinity College, Cambridge.

#2 Drummer and Producer Travis Barker, 50 An American musician and drummer known for high-energy performances, Travis Barker defined a generation of pop-punk with his work in Blink-182. He has achieved global recognition for his unique style and extensive collaborations across genres. Barker’s influence extends into fashion and production, marking him as a multifaceted icon.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a renowned drummer, Travis Barker worked as a garbage collector.

#3 Model and Actor Josh Duhamel, 53 Recognized for his adaptable acting and leading man appeal, American actor Josh Duhamel transitioned from daytime television to major film franchises. He is known for his roles in the Transformers series and the TV drama Las Vegas.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Josh Duhamel won the Male Model of the Year competition in 1997, notably beating Ashton Kutcher.

#4 Politician Condoleezza Rice, 71 An American diplomat and political scientist, Condoleezza Rice is best known for her groundbreaking governmental roles. She served as the 19th National Security Advisor and the 66th US Secretary of State, making history as the first African American woman in both positions. After her influential government career, she returned to academia, becoming the Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. An accomplished pianist, she also maintains a keen interest in music.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing international relations, Condoleezza Rice initially aspired to a career as a classical concert pianist.

#5 Actor and Comedian Patrick Warburton, 61 American actor and voice artist Patrick Warburton is widely recognized for his deep, resonant voice. He is best known for portraying David Puddy on Seinfeld and for voicing Kronk in Disney's The Emperor's New Groove. Warburton has also contributed his talents to Family Guy and A Series of Unfortunate Events.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Patrick Warburton briefly studied marine biology in college.

#6 Actress Vanessa Bayer, 44 Known for her sunny disposition and a knack for creating memorable characters, Vanessa Bayer is an American actress and comedian. Her seven-season run on Saturday Night Live garnered critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Bayer also co-created and starred in the Showtime comedy I Love That for You.



Little-known fact: At age 15, Vanessa Bayer was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a battle during which she discovered the power of comic relief.

#7 Pianist and Composer Yanni, 71 Greek composer and keyboardist Yiannis Chryssomallis captivated global audiences with his instrumental blend of classical, jazz, and world music. He rose to international fame through his dramatic concerts at historic landmarks, including the iconic 1993 Live at the Acropolis. Yanni has earned multiple Grammy Award nominations.



Little-known fact: He broke a Greek national record in 50-meter freestyle swimming at age 14.

#8 Football Player Devonta Smith, 27 American professional football player DeVonta Smith rose to prominence winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, the first wide receiver in decades to earn the honor. He is recognized for his pivotal role in two CFP national championships with Alabama and his Super Bowl LIX win with the Philadelphia Eagles.



Little-known fact: DeVonta Smith credits much of his success to his hometown barber, Vincent Sanders, who became his mentor and encouraged his football career.

#9 Tennis Player Sofia Kenin, 27 Capping a rapid ascent in professional tennis, American player Sofia Kenin claimed her first major title at the 2020 Australian Open. Her career highlights include reaching the 2020 French Open Final and securing multiple WTA Tour titles.



Kenin also earned the 2020 WTA Player of the Year award.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on tennis, Sofia Kenin was identified as a child prodigy at age five due to her remarkable hand-eye coordination.

#10 Model and Actress Olga Kurylenko, 46 Renowned for her dynamic screen presence, Ukrainian and French actress Olga Kurylenko rose to prominence playing the Bond girl Camille Montes in 2008's Quantum of Solace. She later earned acclaim for her role as Taskmaster in Marvel's Black Widow. Kurylenko also appeared in the science fiction hit Oblivion.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Olga Kurylenko was a talented pianist and also studied ballet for several years during her childhood.