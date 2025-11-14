Who Is DeVonta Smith? DeVonta Versean Smith is an American wide receiver known for his precise route-running and quiet determination on the football field. His disciplined approach and exceptional hands have made him a standout player in the NFL. He first gained widespread public attention when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2020, becoming the first wide receiver in nearly three decades to claim the prestigious award. This historic achievement solidified his status as a premier talent in college football.

Full Name DeVonta Versean Smith Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $109 million Nationality American Education Amite High Magnet School, University of Alabama Father Kelvin Dickerson Mother Christina Smith-Sylve Siblings Christian Smith Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Family life in Amite City, Louisiana, shaped DeVonta Smith, who was raised by his mother, Christina Smith-Sylve, a social worker, and his father, Kelvin Dickerson, a car detailing manager. He also has a younger brother, Christian. Smith attended Amite High Magnet School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track and field. He later committed to the University of Alabama, embarking on a collegiate career that would lead to national prominence.

Notable Relationships DeVonta Smith is currently engaged to Mya Danielle, his childhood sweetheart, a relationship he publicly confirmed in December 2024. The couple shares a strong bond built over many years. Smith and Danielle have two daughters. Their first daughter, Kyse, was born in September 2023, and they welcomed their second daughter in March 2025.

Career Highlights DeVonta Smith’s collegiate career at Alabama was marked by the historic 2020 Heisman Trophy win, making him the first wide receiver in nearly 30 years to receive the honor. He also secured two CFP national championships in 2017 and 2020. His professional journey with the Philadelphia Eagles includes winning Super Bowl LIX in 2024, where his 46-yard touchdown catch, known as “The Dagger,” was pivotal. Smith also holds the Eagles’ rookie record for most receiving yards with 916 yards in 2021.