Who Is Travis Barker? Travis Landon Barker is an American musician and drummer, widely recognized for his high-energy, versatile playing style. His distinctive rhythmic contributions define the sound of pop-punk. He rose to prominence as the dynamic drummer for Blink-182, with their 1999 album “Enema of the State” selling millions and propelling the band to mainstream success. His heavily tattooed body and mohawk became signature visual elements.

Full Name Travis Landon Barker Gender Male Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Italian, French-Canadian Education Fontana High School Father Randy Barker Mother Gloria Barker Siblings Randalai Barker, Tamara Barker Kids Landon Asher Barker, Alabama Luella Barker, Rocky Thirteen Barker, Atiana De La Hoya

Early Life and Education Growing up in Fontana, California, Travis Barker was given his first drum kit by his mother, Gloria Barker, at age four, a pivotal moment in his childhood. His parents, Randy and Gloria, actively supported his musical pursuits. By age five, he began formal drum lessons, exploring diverse styles while also learning trumpet and piano in junior high. He attended Fontana High School, where marching and jazz bands further honed his percussive talents.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker previously shared a highly public marriage with Shanna Moakler, which gained further visibility through their reality show “Meet the Barkers”. He was also briefly married to Melissa Kennedy. Barker shares two children, Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker, with Moakler. He and Kardashian welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, and he is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya.

Career Highlights Travis Barker’s drumming for Blink-182 delivered chart-topping hits, with albums like “Enema of the State” selling over 15 million copies. His distinctive sound shaped the pop-punk genre and earned him a spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” list. Beyond the band, Barker launched his solo career with the album “Give the Drummer Some” and founded record labels, including Famous Stars and Straps and LaSalle Records. He has also produced successful albums for artists like Machine Gun Kelly. His collaborations span hip-hop, alternative rock, and pop, earning him multiple awards and solidifying his reputation as a versatile and influential force in modern music.