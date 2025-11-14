Who Is Josh Duhamel? Josh Duhamel is an American actor known for his amiable charm and versatile performances across genres. His career spans captivating roles from daytime television to major Hollywood blockbusters. He first gained widespread public attention as Leo du Pres on the soap opera All My Children, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in 2002. This early success solidified his charismatic on-screen presence.

Full Name Joshua David Duhamel Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $27 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Minot State University, Minot High School Father Larry Duhamel Mother Bonnie L. Kemper Siblings Ashlee Duhamel, Kassidy Duhamel, McKenzee Duhamel Kids Axl Jack Duhamel, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel

Early Life and Education Born in Minot, North Dakota, Joshua David Duhamel was raised by his mother, Bonnie L. Kemper, and stepfather after his parents divorced during his youth. He grew up with his three younger sisters, maintaining close family ties. Duhamel attended Minot High School and later Minot State University, where he played backup quarterback for the football team. He initially pursued a biology degree with intentions of dental school before his path shifted towards entertainment.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Josh Duhamel’s relationships have drawn public interest, notably his marriage to singer Fergie, which lasted from 2009 to 2019. They met in 2004 when her band, The Black Eyed Peas, appeared on his show Las Vegas. Duhamel shares a son, Axl Jack Duhamel, with Fergie, with whom he maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship. He married Audra Mari in September 2022, and they welcomed their son, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, in January 2024.

Career Highlights Josh Duhamel solidified his acting career with the blockbuster Transformers film series, where he portrayed Captain William Lennox in four installments. He also starred as Danny McCoy in the popular NBC series Las Vegas, which ran for five seasons. Beyond major film franchises, Duhamel launched into video game voice acting, including roles in Call of Duty: WWII and The Callisto Protocol. He also co-owns 10 North Main, a restaurant in his hometown of Minot.