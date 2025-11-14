Who Is Yanni? Yiannis Chryssomallis is a Greek American composer and keyboardist, recognized for his expansive, instrumental fusion of classical, jazz, and world music. His distinct sound often features grand orchestral arrangements blended with electronic elements. He gained widespread acclaim with the 1993 Live at the Acropolis concert, a groundbreaking performance at the ancient Athenian theater. This live recording became the second best-selling music video of all time.

Full Name Yiannis Chryssomallis Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality Greek American Ethnicity White Education University of Minnesota Father Sotiri Chryssomallis Mother Felitsa Chryssomallis Siblings Anda Chryssomallis

Early Life and Education Born into a middle-class family in Kalamata, Greece, Yiannis Chryssomallis began playing piano at age six, with his parents Sotiri and Felitsa encouraging his self-taught approach. He developed a unique “musical shorthand” since he eschewed formal lessons. At age 14, he broke a Greek national record in 50-meter freestyle swimming before moving to the US to attend the University of Minnesota. There, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in 1976.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Yiannis Chryssomallis’s personal life, most notably a nine-year relationship with actress Linda Evans from 1989 to 1998. He has never been married, and there are no widely confirmed public records of him having children.

Career Highlights Yiannis Chryssomallis achieved global recognition with his epic 1993 Live at the Acropolis concert, which became one of the best-selling music videos in history. His albums Reflections of Passion and Dare to Dream also sold millions of copies. He further cemented his reputation for spectacular live shows by performing at historic sites like the Taj Mahal, China’s Forbidden City, and Egypt’s Great Sphinx. Yanni has sold over 25 million albums worldwide. To date, Chryssomallis has received multiple Grammy Award nominations for albums such as Dare to Dream and In My Time, highlighting his enduring influence in contemporary instrumental music.