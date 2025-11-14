Who Is Condoleezza Rice? Condoleezza Rice is an American diplomat and political scientist, recognized for her influential roles in US foreign policy. Her academic rigor and composed demeanor marked her political career. She gained public prominence as National Security Advisor during a tumultuous era. Her articulate presence on national television became a defining characteristic.

Full Name Condoleezza Rice Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Denver, University of Notre Dame Father John Wesley Rice Jr. Mother Angelena Ray Rice

Early Life and Education Condoleezza Rice’s early life in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, was shaped by her parents, a minister and a teacher, who strongly emphasized education. She began learning French, music, and ballet at age three. She entered the University of Denver at 15, initially as a music major, but a course in international politics sparked her enduring interest in global affairs. She earned multiple degrees in political science.

Notable Relationships Condoleezza Rice has maintained a private personal life, with public records indicating she has never married. She has no children. Her most reported past relationship was with football player Rick Upchurch during her university years.

Career Highlights As an American diplomat, Condoleezza Rice achieved historic milestones, serving as the 19th US National Security Advisor and later as the 66th US Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. She was the first African American woman to hold both positions. Her tenure as Secretary of State championed “Transformational Diplomacy,” focusing on global democratic governments and human rights initiatives. She also played a crucial role in negotiating the US-India civilian nuclear agreement. After leaving public office, she returned to Stanford University, where she became the Director of the Hoover Institution in 2020. She has been named to the Augusta National Golf Club, further cementing her influence across varied fields.