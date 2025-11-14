Who Is Patrick Warburton? Patrick John Warburton is an American actor and voice artist, recognized for his deep baritone voice and commanding comedic presence. His distinctive delivery has left an indelible mark across both live-action and animated productions. He first gained widespread public attention through his recurring role as David Puddy on the acclaimed NBC sitcom Seinfeld. Warburton’s deadpan portrayal of Elaine Benes’s on-again, off-again boyfriend quickly became a fan favorite, establishing his unique brand of humor.

Full Name Patrick John Warburton Gender Male Height 6 feet 2.5 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Servite High School, Newport Harbor High School, Orange Coast College Father John Charles Warburton Jr. Mother Barbara Jeanne Gratz Siblings Mary, Lara, Megan Kids Talon Patrick Warburton, Alexandra Catherine Warburton, Shane Warburton, Gabriel Warburton

Early Life and Education Patrick Warburton spent his formative years in Huntington Beach, California, raised in a devout Roman Catholic household. His father, John Charles Warburton Jr., worked as an orthopedic surgeon, and his mother, Barbara Jeanne Gratz, was an actress. He attended Saints Simon and Jude Catholic School, then Servite High School and Newport Harbor High School, before pursuing marine biology at Orange Coast College, a path he left to enter modeling and acting at 19.

Notable Relationships Patrick Warburton married Cathy Jennings in 1991, a union that has spanned over three decades and remains a steady presence in his life. The couple shares four children: sons Talon Patrick, Shane, and Gabriel, and a daughter, Alexandra Catherine.

Career Highlights Patrick Warburton’s career includes numerous memorable roles, notably as David Puddy on Seinfeld, where his deadpan delivery garnered widespread acclaim. His portrayal of the unflappable auto mechanic established him as a comedic force in television. Beyond live-action, Warburton is a prolific voice artist, most famously as Kronk in Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove. This role led to spin-offs and cemented his status as a versatile and recognizable voice in animation. He has also lent his distinctive voice to characters like Joe Swanson in Family Guy, Brock Samson in The Venture Bros., and the titular role in the live-action series The Tick, showcasing his range across various genres.