Happy birthday to Jvke , Camila Cabello , and Jessica Biel ! March 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer-Songwriter Jvke, 25 Creative energy and a strong digital presence have catapulted Jacob Dodge Lawson, an American singer-songwriter and producer, to global fame. Jvke, as he is known professionally, crafted viral hits and his debut album, This Is What ____ Feels Like, landed on the Billboard charts.



Little-known fact: He reportedly possesses perfect pitch, a rare auditory ability found in only about one in ten thousand people.

#2 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Camila Cabello, 29 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello first captivated audiences as a member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony. She achieved global stardom with her solo debut, marked by the chart-topping single “Havana” and the Grammy-nominated album *Camila*. Cabello has since ventured into acting, starring in the 2021 film *Cinderella*.



Little-known fact: Camila Cabello's initial audition for The X Factor in 2012, where she sang Aretha Franklin's "Respect," was never aired due to rights issues.

#3 Actress Jessica Biel, 44 A dedicated American actress and producer, Jessica Biel has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and strong screen presence. Known for her early role in 7th Heaven, she later earned acclaim as star and producer of The Sinner series. Beyond acting, she also co-founded the family wellness brand Kinderfarms.



Little-known fact: She played soccer and was a skilled gymnast in her youth.

#4 Actress Katherine Waterston, 46 A British-born American actress, Katherine Waterston has made her mark with distinctive performances across independent and blockbuster films. She is widely recognized for her role as Tina Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts series and for her breakout turn in Inherent Vice. Waterston also champions transgender rights.



Little-known fact: Few know that Katherine Waterston is especially tall, partly due to having an extra lumbar vertebra.

#5 Singer-Songwriter and Actor Ronan Keating, 49 An Irish singer and songwriter recognized for his emotive pop hits, Ronan Keating first found fame as the co-lead vocalist of the iconic boy band Boyzone. He later embarked on a successful solo career, notably releasing the chart-topping single "When You Say Nothing at All" from the film Notting Hill. Keating has also contributed to television as a judge and presenter, showcasing his versatile entertainment career.



Little-known fact: Before joining Boyzone, Ronan Keating worked as a sales assistant in a shoe shop in Dublin.

#6 Chef and Television Host Buddy Valastro, 49 With a vibrant personality and intricate cake designs, American baker and television personality Buddy Valastro became a household name. He transformed his family's Carlo's Bakery into a global brand, starring in the popular TLC series Cake Boss. His entrepreneurial spirit extends to multiple restaurants and best-selling cookbooks.



Little-known fact: Despite struggling in art classes as a child, he honed his baking skills mostly through self-teaching after his father's passing.

#7 Producer and Author Charlie Brooker, 55 Known for his biting satire and incisive social commentary, British screenwriter and producer Charlie Brooker masterfully explores humanity's complex relationship with technology. He gained global recognition for creating the groundbreaking dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, in addition to presenting shows like Screenwipe and writing for The Guardian. Brooker also co-founded the second-hand retailer CeX, designing its distinctive logo.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a cartoonist for the subversive children's comic Oink!

#8 Actress Julie Bowen, 56 Known for her sharp wit and engaging screen presence, American actress Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer has charmed audiences across television and film. Her portrayal of Claire Dunphy on Modern Family earned two Primetime Emmy Awards, while she also gained recognition in the series Ed and the film Happy Gilmore.



She is also a founding board member of the national nonprofit Baby2Baby.



Little-known fact: While filming a birth scene on Boston Legal, Julie Bowen went into actual labor with her first son, Oliver.

#9 Rapper and Actor Tone Lōc, 60 With his unmistakable raspy voice and laid-back West Coast swagger, Tone Lōc, an American rapper and actor, carved out a place in hip-hop history. He achieved massive success with singles like “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” earning Grammy nominations for his distinctive sound. His debut album, Lōc-ed After Dark, became a double platinum success.



Little-known fact: Few realize that his signature raspy voice resulted from a childhood tea-drinking accident that scalded his throat.

#10 Radio Host and Producer Ira Glass, 67 With a distinctive narrative approach, American radio personality Ira Glass transformed audio storytelling as the host and creator of This American Life. He is celebrated for his unique interviewing style and for producing acclaimed, deeply researched journalistic segments. His influential work has garnered both a Pulitzer Prize and multiple Peabody Awards.



Little-known fact: Before his radio career, Ira Glass worked in the shock trauma unit at a medical center.

