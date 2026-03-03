Who Is Jessica Biel? Jessica Biel is an American actress and producer, consistently delivering compelling performances across varied film and television roles. Her dedicated approach to character work brings a nuanced depth to both dramatic and comedic projects, making her a formidable talent. She gained widespread recognition portraying Mary Camden in the family drama 7th Heaven. This breakthrough role launched her into the public eye and established her as a prominent young star.

Full Name Jessica Biel Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Justin Timberlake Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity European and Ashkenazi Jewish Education Tufts University Father Jonathan Biel Mother Kimberly Conroe Siblings Justin Biel Kids Silas Randall Timberlake, Phineas Timberlake

Early Life and Education Born in Ely, Minnesota, Jessica Biel’s family frequently relocated before settling in Boulder, Colorado, where her early passion for performance blossomed, leading her to engage in dance and musical theater before attending Tufts University for two years.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Jessica Biel’s personal life includes high-profile relationships with actor Chris Evans before her lasting marriage to singer Justin Timberlake. Their romance often captured media attention. Biel and Timberlake married in October 2012, and together they share two sons, Silas Randall and Phineas. The couple frequently supports each other’s endeavors publicly.

Career Highlights Jessica Biel’s career breakthrough arrived with her role as Mary Camden in the hit series 7th Heaven, a family drama that ran for over a decade. Her performance quickly established her as a recognized talent. Beyond acting, Biel expanded her work into producing, notably as an executive producer and star of The Sinner, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She also co-founded Kinderfarms, a wellness brand.