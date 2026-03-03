Who Is Julie Bowen? Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer is an American actress, known for her sharp comedic timing and versatile performances. Her work often infuses characters with relatable humor and depth. She first captivated audiences in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, embodying the beloved role of Claire Dunphy. The critically acclaimed series earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying her status as a television icon.

Full Name Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brown University Father John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr. Mother Suzanne Frey Luetkemeyer Siblings Annie Luetkemeyer, Molly Luetkemeyer Kids Oliver McLanahan Phillips, John Phillips, Gustav Phillips

Early Life and Education A childhood in suburban Ruxton-Riderwood, Maryland, saw Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer immersed in a close-knit family. Her father, John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr., a commercial real estate developer, and mother, Suzanne Frey Luetkemeyer, fostered an early interest in performance. Bowen attended Calvert School and later St. George’s School in Rhode Island. She pursued Italian Renaissance studies at Brown University, spending her junior year in Florence, Italy, and performing in college stage productions.

Notable Relationships A significant relationship in Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer’s life was her marriage to real estate investor Scott Phillips. They wed in September 2004, a union that garnered public attention. Bowen shares three sons with Phillips: Oliver McLanahan Phillips, and twins John Phillips and Gustav Phillips. Their divorce was finalized in September 2018, and she has kept subsequent relationships private.

Career Highlights Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer is widely recognized for her role as Claire Dunphy in the acclaimed series Modern Family. Her sharp comedic performance earned two Primetime Emmy Awards, anchoring the show for eleven seasons and securing its widespread popularity. Earlier in her career, Bowen gained significant notice for playing Carol Vessey in the NBC comedy-drama series Ed. She also appeared in popular films such as Happy Gilmore and Horrible Bosses, showcasing her versatility across genres.