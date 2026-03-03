Who Is Katherine Waterston? Katherine Boyer Waterston is an American and British actress known for her compelling, often enigmatic portrayals that command attention. Her extensive work spans both acclaimed independent features and major Hollywood franchise roles, showcasing a remarkable range. She first gained widespread notice for her nuanced performance as Shasta Fay Hepworth in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2014 film Inherent Vice, which garnered significant critical praise. This complex role established her as a formidable talent capable of deeply exploring character.

Full Name Katherine Boyer Waterston Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Not Married Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality British American Ethnicity White Education Loomis Chaffee School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father Sam Waterston Mother Lynn Louisa Woodruff Siblings Elisabeth Waterston, Graham Waterston, James Waterston Kids One son

Early Life and Education Born in Westminster, London, Katherine Boyer Waterston was raised in Connecticut, growing up with her American parents, acclaimed actor Sam Waterston and former model Lynn Louisa Woodruff. This artistic upbringing provided an early immersion into performance. She graduated from the Loomis Chaffee School in 1998, developing her theatrical interests during her formative years. Waterston later honed her craft at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Katherine Waterston’s earlier career, including a noteworthy six-year relationship with American playwright and director Adam Rapp. This period included their collaboration on theatrical projects. Waterston became a mother in 2019, welcoming a son, and has intentionally kept details about her family life private. Her current relationship status remains undisclosed to the public.

Career Highlights Katherine Waterston achieved widespread recognition as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, starring in three installments of the immensely popular global franchise. This pivotal role brought her compelling talent to mainstream audiences worldwide. Her compelling portrayal of Daniels in Ridley Scott’s science fiction horror film Alien: Covenant further solidified her standing in blockbuster cinema. The demanding role showcased her versatility and physical acting prowess in a contrasting genre. Waterston’s performance in Inherent Vice earned her a Satellite Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, highlighting her skill in complex character development. This critical acclaim cemented her reputation for delivering memorable on-screen work.