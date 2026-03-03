Who Is Ronan Keating? Ronan Patrick John Keating is an Irish singer and songwriter, celebrated for his soulful vocals and enduring pop hits. His career has spanned decades, first as a boy band sensation and later as a successful solo artist. His solo breakout arrived with the powerful ballad “When You Say Nothing at All,” which soared to number one in several countries after being featured in the film Notting Hill. This propelled him into global stardom.

Full Name Ronan Patrick John Keating Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Storm Uechtritz Net Worth $45 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education St Fintan’s High School Father Gerry Keating Mother Marie Keating Siblings Linda Keating, Ciarán Keating, Gerard Keating, Gary Keating Kids Jack Keating, Marie Keating, Ali Keating, Cooper Archer Keating, Coco Knox Keating

Early Life and Education Born in Dublin, Ireland, Ronan Keating was the youngest of five children to lorry driver Gerry and mobile hairdresser Marie. He grew up in Bayside, Kilbarrack, and County Meath, developing an early passion for music. Keating attended St Fintan’s High School, where he was a track and field athlete, even winning an All Ireland under-13 200-meter title. Before finding fame, he also worked in a shoe shop.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ronan Keating’s personal life. He first married Yvonne Connolly in April 1998, a relationship that ended in divorce in 2015 after an affair. Keating married Australian producer Storm Uechtritz in August 2015. He has three children with Connolly—Jack, Marie (Missy), and Ali—and two with Uechtritz—Cooper Archer and Coco Knox Keating. He became a grandfather in 2023.

Career Highlights Ronan Keating’s career launched as co-lead singer of the Irish pop group Boyzone, achieving five number one albums and selling 25 million records. His solo journey began with the chart-topping single “When You Say Nothing at All,” featured in the film Notting Hill. Beyond music, Keating expanded into television presenting and judging, appearing on The X Factor Australia and The Voice Australia. He also hosted a breakfast show on Magic Radio for seven years. Keating has collected numerous accolades, including an Ivor Novello Award for songwriting. He also holds a Guinness World Record for 30 consecutive Top 10 singles.