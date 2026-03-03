Who Is Jvke? Jacob Dodge Lawson, known professionally as Jvke, is an American singer-songwriter and producer who found viral success through TikTok. His unique blend of pop and soulful melodies quickly captivated a global audience. His breakout moment came with the song “Upside Down,” which gained massive traction on the platform in 2021. The track’s infectious sound resonated widely, leading to millions of uses in user-generated content and a remix collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Full Name Jacob Dodge Lawson Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Relationship Status Married to Georgia Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Community College of Rhode Island Father John Dodge Lawson Jr. Mother Pamela Lawson Siblings Zac Lawson

Early Life and Education Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Jacob Dodge Lawson grew up in a musically inclined household with his mother, a music teacher, and his father, a church pastor. He began piano lessons at a young age, actively singing and writing songs for his church community. Lawson attended Catholic school before transferring to public high school in Cranston. He later pursued studies at the Community College of Rhode Island for a year and a half, ultimately leaving to dedicate himself fully to his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Jacob Dodge Lawson married his partner, Georgia, in September 2024. Before his marriage, Lawson kept his personal relationships out of the public eye. He has no children. Lawson remains focused on his music career while navigating his married life.

Career Highlights Jvke’s single “Golden Hour” soared to impressive heights, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and securing a spot on the UK Singles Chart. The track amassed over 1.2 billion views across various streaming platforms by January 2024, cementing its global appeal. He debuted his full-length album, This Is What ____ Feels Like (Vol. 1–4), which reached number 40 on the Billboard 200. Jvke also earned recognition as MTV’s Push Artist for October 2022 and performed “Golden Hour” live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.