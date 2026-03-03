Who Is Ira Glass? Ira Jeffrey Glass is an American radio personality, producer, and writer renowned for his distinctive narrative style. He is widely recognized as the creator and host of the acclaimed public radio program This American Life. His breakout moment came in 1995 with the launch of This American Life, a weekly show that quickly gained national syndication and critical praise. The program’s innovative storytelling format and intimate journalism resonated with millions of listeners.

Full Name Ira Jeffrey Glass Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Milford Mill High School, Northwestern University, Brown University Father Barry Glass Mother Shirley Glass

Early Life and Education Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Ira Jeffrey Glass grew up with his Jewish parents, Barry and Shirley Glass, and two sisters. He developed an early interest in storytelling, influenced by musicals he enjoyed in his youth. Glass attended Milford Mill High School, where he participated in the yearbook staff and student literary magazine. He later studied at Northwestern University before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Semiotics from Brown University.

Notable Relationships Currently, Ira Glass is married to Susanna Fogel, with their marriage beginning in 2025. He was previously married to Anaheed Alani, a union that lasted from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. Glass has no publicly known children. His relationship with Fogel marks his second marriage.

Career Highlights Ira Glass is best known for creating, hosting, and producing the highly influential public radio show This American Life. Under his guidance, the program has earned widespread acclaim, including a Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting for the episode “The Out Crowd.” Beyond radio, Glass also served as an editor for acclaimed podcasts such as Serial, S-Town, and Nice White Parents, expanding his impact on audio storytelling. He has also been a producer on films like Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice. To date, This American Life has collected nine Peabody Awards, cementing Glass as a pivotal figure in modern audio journalism.