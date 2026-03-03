Who Is Buddy Valastro? Buddy Valastro is an American baker and television personality who transforms elaborate cakes into edible works of art. His family bakery, Carlo’s Bakery, became a national sensation. He burst into the public eye as the star of the hit reality series Cake Boss on TLC. The show showcased his vibrant personality and intricate designs, drawing millions of viewers weekly.

Full Name Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Ridgefield Park High School, Bergen County Technical High School Father Bartolo Valastro Sr. Mother Mary Tubito Siblings Grace Faugno, Mary Sciarrone, Maddalena Castano, Lisa Valastro Kids Sofia Valastro, Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro III, Marco Valastro, Carlo Salvatore Valastro

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hoboken, New Jersey, Bartolo Valastro Jr. began working at his family’s Carlo’s Bakery at age eleven, learning traditional Italian baking from his father, Bartolo Valastro Sr.. His mother, Mary Tubito, also hailed from Italian immigrant roots.. Valastro attended Ridgefield Park High School and refined his skills through baking courses at Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro Campus.. At seventeen, he assumed control of the family business following his father’s passing.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Elisabetta “Lisa” Valastro, Buddy Valastro exchanged vows with her on October 14, 2001.. Their relationship began after their families, who were close friends, reconnected as adults.. The couple shares four children: Sofia, Bartolo “Buddy” III, Marco, and Carlo Salvatore.. These children often appear in the family’s reality television series and are involved in the bakery business.

Career Highlights Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro Jr. soared to fame as the charismatic star of TLC’s Cake Boss, which premiered in 2009 and ran for over ten years.. The show, set in his family’s Carlo’s Bakery, captivated audiences with elaborate cake creations and family dynamics, boosting its popularity.. Beyond television, Valastro expanded Carlo’s Bakery into a baking and restaurant empire with locations across the US.. He also launched Buddy V’s Ristorante, PizzaCake, and Buddy V’s Events, diversifying his culinary brand.. To date, Valastro has authored several bestselling cookbooks and earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Show Host in 2024.. He remains a prominent figure, cementing his status in modern pastry culture.