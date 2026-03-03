Who Is Tone Lōc? Tone Lōc is an American rapper and actor, widely recognized for his distinctive raspy voice. His laid-back West Coast swagger helped define the sound of late 1980s hip-hop. He quickly rose to prominence with his unique delivery. His breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping singles “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.” These tracks from his debut album, Lōc-ed After Dark, became cultural anthems, selling millions and making him a household name. He is also known for his animated film voice work.

Full Name Anthony Terrell Smith Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Unknown Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Hollywood Professional School Father James Smith Mother Margaret Smith Kids Tawny Smith, Bijan Smith, Anthony Smith, Tony Terrell Smith, Stephen Smith, Sean Smith

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Anthony Terrell Smith was largely raised by his mother, Margaret, after his father, James Smith, passed away when he was six. He was the youngest of three sons. He attended the Hollywood Professional School, an exclusive private institution, where his early interest in music began. Smith also briefly pursued further education at a junior college.

Notable Relationships Anthony Terrell Smith has maintained a largely private personal life regarding romantic relationships over the years. No confirmed public marriage or long-term partners have been widely disclosed in media reports. Tone Lōc is a father, with a daughter named Tawny and sons named Bijan, Anthony, Tony Terrell, Stephen, and Sean. He has not publicly confirmed a current partner since his rise to fame.