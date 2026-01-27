Happy birthday to Braeden Lemasters , Katy Rose , and Eva Asderaki ! January 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Musician Braeden Lemasters, 30 Known for balancing acting with a thriving music career, American actor and musician Braeden Lemasters is the lead guitarist and co-lead singer of the acclaimed band Wallows. His versatile talent has seen him feature in television series like Men of a Certain Age and films such as Easy A. Lemasters also played a role in the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63, while continuing to release successful music with his band.



Little-known fact: Before Wallows officially formed, Braeden Lemasters' band with Dylan Minnette and Cole Preston won a Battle Of The Bands Contest in 2010.

#2 Singer-Songwriter Katy Rose, 39

#3 Tennis Umpire Eva Asderaki, 44

#4 Baseball Player Julio Teherán, 35 Colombian professional baseball pitcher Julio Teherán rose through the Atlanta Braves system to become a reliable Major League starter. He achieved two MLB All-Star selections during his impressive tenure.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize his uncle, Miguel Teheran, worked as a scout for the Atlanta Braves.

#5 Baseball Player Tim Beckham, 36 An American former professional baseball infielder, Timothy Lamar Beckham rose to prominence as the first overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2013 and played for multiple teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. Beckham is best known for his consistent hitting and defensive versatility across the infield.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on baseball, Tim Beckham was actively involved in football and basketball during his younger years in Griffin, Georgia.

#6 Basketball Player Johan Petro, 40 French former professional basketball player Johan Petro brought a formidable presence to the court as a center, known for his defensive skills. Petro was drafted 25th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and later won a gold medal at the 2013 FIBA EuroBasket with the French national team.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to basketball, Johan Petro also practiced football and karate during his childhood in Guadeloupe.

#7 Ice Hockey Player Carlo Colaiacovo, 43 A resilient Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman and engaging radio co-host, Carlo Colaiacovo made his mark in the NHL after a standout junior career. Carlo Colaiacovo is recognized for his powerful defensive play and his current role as a sports analyst on TSN 1050 radio. He also represented Canada in two World Junior Championships.



Little-known fact: Carlo Colaiacovo has an identical twin brother, Paulo Colaiacovo, who also played professional ice hockey as a goaltender.

#8 Footballer Jack Stephens, 32 An English professional footballer, Jack Stephens rose through the youth ranks at Plymouth Argyle before becoming a key defender and captain for Southampton. Known for his steadfast presence on the pitch, he has made over 180 appearances for the club. Stephens has also represented England at various youth international levels.



Little-known fact: Before solidifying his place as a defender, Jack Stephens originally started his football career playing as a right back.

#9 Baseball Player Gavin Floyd, 43 Known for his powerful arm and consistent performance, Gavin Floyd is an American professional baseball pitcher who made a significant impact in MLB. Floyd’s career includes a standout 17-win season and a notable minor league no-hitter.



Little-known fact: Gavin Floyd was drafted fourth overall in the 2001 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, ahead of his high school teammate Mark Teixeira.

