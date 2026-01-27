Who Is Carlo Colaiacovo? Carlo Colaiacovo is a Canadian former professional ice hockey defenceman and a current radio co-host, recognized for his resilient playing style and insightful sports commentary. He carved out a notable career in the National Hockey League, known for his strong defensive presence. His breakout moment came with the Erie Otters, where he was an integral part of their 2002 OHL Championship team, solidifying his status as a promising young talent and leading to his NHL draft. Colaiacovo’s consistent performance highlighted his skill on the ice.

Full Name Carlo Colaiacovo Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15.4 million Nationality Canadian Education Erie Otters Siblings Paulo Colaiacovo, Marco Colaiacovo Kids Leo Colaiacovo, Mia Colaiacovo

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Carlo Colaiacovo grew up with a passion for ice hockey, a journey he shared with his identical twin brother, Paulo. His family nurtured this early interest, setting the stage for his future in the sport. He honed his skills with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League, playing from 1999 to 2003 and contributing significantly to their success. This junior hockey tenure served as a crucial developmental period before his transition to professional play.

Notable Relationships Carlo Colaiacovo is married to Gina Colaiacovo, with whom he shares two children, Mia and Leo. Their family has publicly shared their journey through their son Leo’s battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, highlighting their resilience and advocacy for cancer research. They continue to be involved in fundraising efforts, such as “Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer,” a cause deeply personal to them. The couple’s public stance underscores their commitment to family and community support.

Career Highlights Carlo Colaiacovo’s hockey career saw him excel as a defenceman, notably with the Erie Otters, where he captured the 2002 OHL Championship. He also proudly represented Canada, earning two World Junior Championship silver medals during his junior career. Post-retirement from the NHL, Colaiacovo transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a co-host on TSN 1050 radio’s “First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo.” This new venture showcases his continued engagement with the sport and provides analysis to a wide audience.