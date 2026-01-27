Who Is Johan Petro? Johan Petro is a French former professional basketball player known for his imposing presence as a center. He captivated audiences with his defensive prowess and shot-blocking abilities throughout his career. Petro’s breakout moment came when he was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. This marked his entry into the elite world of professional basketball.

Full Name Johan Petro Gender Male Height 7 feet 0 inches (213 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15.8 million Nationality French Ethnicity Guadeloupean Education INSEP Siblings Axelle, Marjorie Kids Mason, Jacob Petro

Early Life and Education Born in Paris, France, Johan Petro spent his childhood and youth in Guadeloupe, where he engaged in football and karate before focusing on basketball. He later honed his skills at the prestigious INSEP, a renowned national sports institute in France, which prepared him for a professional career.

Notable Relationships Johan Petro married Vanessa Petro in July 2012, marking a significant personal milestone during his professional basketball career. The couple shares two sons, Mason and Jacob Petro, who were born in 2013 and at another time.