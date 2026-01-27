Johan Petro wearing a blue basketball jersey in action during a game with spectators visible in the background.

Johan Petro

Born

January 27, 1986

Died
Birthplace

Paris, France

Age

40 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Johan Petro?

Johan Petro is a French former professional basketball player known for his imposing presence as a center. He captivated audiences with his defensive prowess and shot-blocking abilities throughout his career.

Petro’s breakout moment came when he was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. This marked his entry into the elite world of professional basketball.

Full NameJohan Petro
GenderMale
Height7 feet 0 inches (213 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$15.8 million
NationalityFrench
EthnicityGuadeloupean
EducationINSEP
SiblingsAxelle, Marjorie
KidsMason, Jacob Petro

Early Life and Education

Born in Paris, France, Johan Petro spent his childhood and youth in Guadeloupe, where he engaged in football and karate before focusing on basketball.

He later honed his skills at the prestigious INSEP, a renowned national sports institute in France, which prepared him for a professional career.

Notable Relationships

Johan Petro married Vanessa Petro in July 2012, marking a significant personal milestone during his professional basketball career.

The couple shares two sons, Mason and Jacob Petro, who were born in 2013 and at another time.

Career Highlights

Johan Petro’s significant career began with his selection as the 25th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He played eight seasons in the NBA, appearing in 473 regular-season games.

Beyond the NBA, Petro earned a gold medal at the 2013 FIBA EuroBasket representing France, showcasing his international success. He also secured two Pro A championships in France.

