Who Is Braeden Lemasters? Braeden Matthew Lemasters is an American actor and musician, recognized as the lead guitarist and co-lead singer for the alternative rock band Wallows. His work spans both screen and stage, establishing him in contemporary entertainment. He first gained public attention for his role as Albert Tranelli in the TNT comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age. This early television success showcased his acting talent, laying the groundwork for further roles.

Full Name Braeden Matthew Lemasters Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Possibly Single Nationality American Ethnicity White / European Descent Education Raised in Santa Clarita, California Father David Lemasters Mother Michelle Lemasters Siblings Austin Lemasters

Early Life and Education Born in Warren, Ohio, Braeden Matthew Lemasters moved to Santa Clarita, California, at age nine to pursue an acting career. He was musically influenced by his father, David Lemasters, a guitarist who played in local bands. Lemasters developed his passion for music early, growing up listening to artists like The Beatles and Arctic Monkeys before learning to play guitar. He later co-founded the band Wallows with friends during his middle school years.

Notable Relationships Braeden Lemasters’ personal relationships are largely kept private; recent records indicate he is possibly single. He has no publicly confirmed children or a current partner.

Career Highlights Braeden Lemasters established his acting career with notable roles in television and film, including the TNT series Men of a Certain Age. He also appeared in the romantic comedy film Easy A and the miniseries 11.22.63. Beyond acting, Lemasters is a founding member of the indie rock band Wallows, serving as lead guitarist and co-lead singer. The band gained significant traction with their debut single “Pleaser” and released their first studio album, Nothing Happens, in 2019.