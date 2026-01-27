Who Is Julio Teherán? Julio Alberto Teherán Pinto is a Colombian professional baseball pitcher known for his consistent command and resilient presence on the mound. His career has seen him become a respected starter across several Major League Baseball teams. He first gained widespread attention with the Atlanta Braves, debuting in 2011 and earning two All-Star selections. Teherán established himself as a reliable arm for many seasons, becoming a key figure in the team’s rotation.

Full Name Julio Alberto Teherán Pinto Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality Colombian Kids Jordan Teherán

Early Life and Education Growing up in Cartagena, Colombia, Julio Teherán’s family connections to baseball were evident, with his uncle Miguel working as a scout for the Atlanta Braves. This early exposure fostered his deep passion for the sport. At just 16 years old, Teherán signed his first professional contract, forgoing traditional higher education to pursue his promising baseball career. His focus remained on developing his pitching talent within the Braves’ minor league system.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julio Teherán’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to Yoselin Rincón in February 2016. The couple has largely maintained privacy regarding their relationship. Teherán shares at least one child with Rincón, a son named Jordan, who was born in August 2016. He has not publicly confirmed other partners or children since their marriage.