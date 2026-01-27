Julio Teherán: Bio And Career Highlights
Julio Teherán
January 27, 1991
Cartagena, Colombia
34 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Julio Teherán?
Julio Alberto Teherán Pinto is a Colombian professional baseball pitcher known for his consistent command and resilient presence on the mound. His career has seen him become a respected starter across several Major League Baseball teams.
He first gained widespread attention with the Atlanta Braves, debuting in 2011 and earning two All-Star selections. Teherán established himself as a reliable arm for many seasons, becoming a key figure in the team’s rotation.
|Full Name
|Julio Alberto Teherán Pinto
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$25 million
|Nationality
|Colombian
|Kids
|Jordan Teherán
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Cartagena, Colombia, Julio Teherán’s family connections to baseball were evident, with his uncle Miguel working as a scout for the Atlanta Braves. This early exposure fostered his deep passion for the sport.
At just 16 years old, Teherán signed his first professional contract, forgoing traditional higher education to pursue his promising baseball career. His focus remained on developing his pitching talent within the Braves’ minor league system.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Julio Teherán’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to Yoselin Rincón in February 2016. The couple has largely maintained privacy regarding their relationship.
Teherán shares at least one child with Rincón, a son named Jordan, who was born in August 2016. He has not publicly confirmed other partners or children since their marriage.
Career Highlights
Julio Teherán’s baseball career is defined by his consistent presence as a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball for over a decade. He recorded 81 wins and 1,260 strikeouts across 255 games.
He became a two-time National League All-Star in 2014 and 2016 while pitching for the Atlanta Braves, solidifying his status as a frontline starter. Teherán also earned the Opening Day starting assignment for the Braves for multiple consecutive seasons.
His durability saw him make at least 30 starts in several seasons, demonstrating remarkable longevity and reliability in a demanding role. This consistency cemented Teherán as a well-regarded veteran in the sport.
