Tim Beckham: Bio And Career Highlights
Tim Beckham
January 27, 1990
Griffin, Georgia, US
36 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Tim Beckham?
Timothy Lamar Beckham is an American former professional baseball infielder, celebrated for his athleticism and versatility on the diamond. He consistently displayed a powerful bat and keen defensive instincts throughout his career.
His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he was selected as the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, marking him as a top prospect with immense future potential. This high honor put him in the national spotlight.
|Full Name
|Timothy Lamar Beckham
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Net Worth
|$12.8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Griffin High School
|Father
|Jimmy Beckham
|Siblings
|Stephen Beckham, Jeremy Beckham
|Kids
|Timothy Jr.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in the Crestview Heights neighborhood of Griffin, Georgia, Tim Beckham’s early years were shaped by a love for sports alongside his brothers. He initially explored football and basketball before dedicating himself to baseball.
Beckham attended Griffin High School, where he excelled as a shortstop, earning recognition as a top national prospect. He committed to the University of Southern California before being drafted.
Notable Relationships
Tim Beckham’s public relationships have largely remained out of the spotlight throughout his baseball career. He is known to have one son, Timothy Jr.
Details about any current partners are not publicly available, with Beckham maintaining a private personal life outside of his professional endeavors.
Career Highlights
Timothy Beckham’s career is highlighted by his selection as the first overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, a significant achievement for any aspiring baseball player.
He experienced a standout period in August 2017 while with the Baltimore Orioles, recording 50 hits in a single calendar month. This impressive offensive surge earned him American League Player of the Week honors and set an Orioles record.
Throughout his time in MLB, Beckham played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Minnesota Twins, showcasing his skills primarily as a shortstop, second baseman, and third baseman.
Signature Quote
“I take full responsibility for my actions and I will use this experience to refocus my commitment to baseball.”
