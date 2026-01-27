Who Is Tim Beckham? Timothy Lamar Beckham is an American former professional baseball infielder, celebrated for his athleticism and versatility on the diamond. He consistently displayed a powerful bat and keen defensive instincts throughout his career. His breakout moment arrived in 2008 when he was selected as the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, marking him as a top prospect with immense future potential. This high honor put him in the national spotlight.

Full Name Timothy Lamar Beckham Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Net Worth $12.8 million Nationality American Education Griffin High School Father Jimmy Beckham Siblings Stephen Beckham, Jeremy Beckham Kids Timothy Jr.

Early Life and Education Growing up in the Crestview Heights neighborhood of Griffin, Georgia, Tim Beckham’s early years were shaped by a love for sports alongside his brothers. He initially explored football and basketball before dedicating himself to baseball. Beckham attended Griffin High School, where he excelled as a shortstop, earning recognition as a top national prospect. He committed to the University of Southern California before being drafted.

Notable Relationships Tim Beckham’s public relationships have largely remained out of the spotlight throughout his baseball career. He is known to have one son, Timothy Jr. Details about any current partners are not publicly available, with Beckham maintaining a private personal life outside of his professional endeavors.

Career Highlights Timothy Beckham’s career is highlighted by his selection as the first overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, a significant achievement for any aspiring baseball player. He experienced a standout period in August 2017 while with the Baltimore Orioles, recording 50 hits in a single calendar month. This impressive offensive surge earned him American League Player of the Week honors and set an Orioles record. Throughout his time in MLB, Beckham played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Minnesota Twins, showcasing his skills primarily as a shortstop, second baseman, and third baseman.