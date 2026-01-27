Who Is Park Seong-hoon? Park Seong-hoon is a South Korean actor recognized for his compelling performances across various genres. He brings depth and intensity to roles, often earning critical praise for his versatile portrayals. His breakout moment came with villainous turns in the popular dramas The Glory and Queen of Tears, which garnered him significant international attention. Seong-hoon’s work on these series cemented his reputation as a formidable talent.

Full Name Park Seong-hoon Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Gwacheon Foreign Language High School, Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Two older sisters

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Gwacheon, South Korea, Park Seong-hoon is the youngest of three children, with two older sisters. His family faced financial difficulties after his father’s job loss during the IMF crisis, a period that deeply impacted his youth. He attended Gwacheon Foreign Language High School before enrolling at the Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts, where he majored in acting and film. This academic path nurtured an early fondness for movies and performing.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term arc in Park Seong-hoon’s public life involved actress Ryu Hyun-kyung. Their relationship was confirmed in March 2017, after they met during the play “Almost, Maine.” The couple announced their amicable breakup in August 2022, after dating for six years. Seong-hoon has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Park Seong-hoon’s acting career began in film with a minor role in A Frozen Flower in 2008, eventually expanding into theater. He gained recognition for his stage work in productions like “Rooftop Room Cat” and “The History Boys.” His transition to television saw him in supporting roles before his impactful performances as a villain in the Netflix hits The Glory and Queen of Tears. These roles significantly elevated his profile and earned him wider acclaim. Seong-hoon has also collected several accolades, including Best New Actor awards for My Only One and Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me at the KBS Drama Awards, further solidifying his standing in the industry.