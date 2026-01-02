Happy birthday to Tfue , Bryson Tiller , and Fernando Tatís Jr. ! January 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Online Streamer Tfue, 28 An American live streamer and YouTuber, Tfue rose to prominence for his exceptional skills in Fortnite: Battle Royale, achieving a world record for squad eliminations. He earned recognition as the Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year in 2019, captivating a massive online audience.



Little-known fact: Turner Tenney was homeschooled after attending middle school for just one week, completing his high school education primarily through Khan Academy.

#2 Singer and Rapper Bryson Tiller, 33 American singer-rapper Bryson Tiller rose to prominence with his signature “trap soul” sound, blending R&B melodies with hip-hop beats. His debut album, TRAPSOUL, established him as a genre innovator. He is also a loving father to two daughters.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Bryson Tiller worked at Papa John's Pizza and UPS to support his daughter.

#3 Baseball Player Fernando Tatís Jr., 27 Dominican professional baseball player Fernando Tatís Jr. rose to prominence with his dynamic play and powerful hitting for the San Diego Padres. He is renowned for winning multiple Gold Glove Awards and leading the National League in home runs.



Little-known fact: Fernando Tatís Jr. was traded to the San Diego Padres at age 17, before ever playing a professional game for the Chicago White Sox, who originally signed him.

#4 Ice Hockey Player Cole Caufield, 25 Known for his exceptional scoring touch, American professional ice hockey player Cole Caufield has quickly become a dynamic force on the Montreal Canadiens. He gained national recognition by winning the 2021 Hobey Baker Award and setting goal-scoring records for the USNTDP. Caufield also played a key role in the US winning gold at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.



Little-known fact: Beyond the rink, Cole Caufield also played baseball and football during his childhood years.

#5 Actor Anthony Carrigan, 43 Renowned for his distinctive presence, American actor Anthony Carrigan brings nuanced performances to both comedic and dramatic roles. His portrayal of NoHo Hank in the HBO series Barry earned him critical acclaim and three Primetime Emmy nominations. Carrigan is also recognized for his work as Victor Zsasz in Gotham and as Metamorpho in the 2025 film Superman.



Little-known fact: Anthony Carrigan initially tried to conceal his alopecia with wigs and makeup at the start of his acting career, a practice he later abandoned for authenticity.

#6 Actor Ben Hardy, 35 An English actor with a compelling screen presence, Ben Hardy rose to prominence playing Peter Beale on the British soap opera EastEnders. He quickly transitioned to global fame, notably for his acclaimed portrayal of Roger Taylor in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy also made a significant impact with his role as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse.



Little-known fact: He famously lied about his drumming skills to secure the role of Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody.

#7 Actress Kate Bosworth, 43 Celebrated for her nuanced performances, American actress Kate Bosworth gained widespread recognition for her powerful role in the 2002 surfing film Blue Crush. She later starred as Lois Lane in Superman Returns, showcasing her range across diverse genres. Bosworth actively supports anti-trafficking efforts.



Little-known fact: By age fourteen, Kate Bosworth was a champion equestrian in stadium jumping.

#8 Actor and Singer Taye Diggs, 55 Renowned for his dynamic performances, American actor and singer Taye Diggs rose to prominence with his originating role in the Broadway musical Rent. His extensive career includes iconic film appearances and acclaimed television series. Diggs has also ventured into writing, publishing several children's books.



Little-known fact: Before his Broadway debut, Taye Diggs performed as a dancer in Sebastian's Caribbean Carnival at Tokyo Disneyland.

#9 Actress and Model Shelley Hennig, 39 Known for her versatile acting and poised screen presence, American actress Shelley Hennig first garnered national attention by winning Miss Teen USA. She later captivated audiences with her roles in Days of Our Lives and as Malia Tate on MTV’s Teen Wolf, showcasing a range from daytime drama to supernatural thrillers.



Little-known fact: Shelley Hennig is a published poet, with two of her ballads appearing in the Young Authors Book of Poetry.

#10 Model Christy Turlington, 57 American fashion model Christy Turlington rose to fame as a supermodel in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She is celebrated for her iconic Calvin Klein Eternity campaigns and extensive work for Maybelline.

Beyond the runway, Turlington is a respected filmmaker and humanitarian, advocating for maternal health through her organization Every Mother Counts.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career, Christy Turlington was an active horseback rider, a passion that also led to her discovery by a photographer.