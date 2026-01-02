Who Is Taye Diggs? Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs is an American actor and singer, recognized for his powerful stage presence and charismatic screen roles. He consistently brings depth to both dramatic and comedic performances, captivating audiences with his versatile talent. His breakout moment arrived with his starring role in the original Broadway musical Rent, which garnered widespread critical acclaim. This landmark performance propelled him into the public eye and established his career in entertainment.

Full Name Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Syracuse University Father Andre Young, Jeffries Diggs Mother Marcia Berry Siblings Gabriel Diggs, Michael Diggs, Christian Diggs, Shalom Diggs Kids Walker Nathaniel Diggs

Early Life and Education Born in Newark, New Jersey, Taye Diggs was raised in Rochester, New York, where creativity was nurtured in his household. His mother, Marcia Berry, was a teacher and actress, while his father, Andre Young, was a visual artist. Diggs attended Allendale Columbia School before transferring to the School of the Arts and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Syracuse University, laying the groundwork for his stage career.

Notable Relationships Taye Diggs was married to actress and Rent co-star Idina Menzel, with whom he shared a significant relationship from their wedding in 2003 until their divorce in 2014. Diggs shares one son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with Menzel, and they maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship focused on their child’s well-being.

Career Highlights Taye Diggs made a significant impact with his role as Benny in the original Broadway production of Rent, showcasing his talents in singing, acting, and dancing. This success opened doors for his diverse career across stage, film, and television. He expanded his filmography with prominent roles in movies such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Chicago, and The Best Man franchise, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Diggs also authored four children’s books, including Mixed Me! and Chocolate Me, which explore themes of identity. To date, Diggs has collected several awards and nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and multiple NAACP Image Awards, cementing his status as a prominent figure in entertainment.