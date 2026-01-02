Taye Diggs smiling warmly, wearing glasses, a patterned shirt, polka dot bow tie, and a straw hat in a casual setting.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Taye Diggs

Born

January 2, 1971

Died
Birthplace

Newark, New Jersey, US

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Taye Diggs?

Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs is an American actor and singer, recognized for his powerful stage presence and charismatic screen roles. He consistently brings depth to both dramatic and comedic performances, captivating audiences with his versatile talent.

His breakout moment arrived with his starring role in the original Broadway musical Rent, which garnered widespread critical acclaim. This landmark performance propelled him into the public eye and established his career in entertainment.

Full NameScott Leo “Taye” Diggs
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusDivorced
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationSyracuse University
FatherAndre Young, Jeffries Diggs
MotherMarcia Berry
SiblingsGabriel Diggs, Michael Diggs, Christian Diggs, Shalom Diggs
KidsWalker Nathaniel Diggs

Early Life and Education

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Taye Diggs was raised in Rochester, New York, where creativity was nurtured in his household. His mother, Marcia Berry, was a teacher and actress, while his father, Andre Young, was a visual artist.

Diggs attended Allendale Columbia School before transferring to the School of the Arts and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Syracuse University, laying the groundwork for his stage career.

Notable Relationships

Taye Diggs was married to actress and Rent co-star Idina Menzel, with whom he shared a significant relationship from their wedding in 2003 until their divorce in 2014.

Diggs shares one son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with Menzel, and they maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship focused on their child’s well-being.

Career Highlights

Taye Diggs made a significant impact with his role as Benny in the original Broadway production of Rent, showcasing his talents in singing, acting, and dancing. This success opened doors for his diverse career across stage, film, and television.

He expanded his filmography with prominent roles in movies such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Chicago, and The Best Man franchise, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Diggs also authored four children’s books, including Mixed Me! and Chocolate Me, which explore themes of identity.

To date, Diggs has collected several awards and nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and multiple NAACP Image Awards, cementing his status as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Signature Quote

“Live theater is my favorite of all the mediums that I have worked in, so I have every intention on coming back to Broadway.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.