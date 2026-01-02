Who Is Cole Caufield? Cole Caufield is an American professional ice hockey player, widely recognized for his potent shot and impressive goal-scoring touch. He consistently provides a dynamic offensive threat for the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League. He rose to prominence winning the 2021 Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player. This national recognition quickly propelled him into a key role with the Canadiens, establishing him as a fan favorite.

Full Name Cole Caufield Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Net Worth $6.3 million Nationality American Education University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Stevens Point Area Senior High School Father Paul Caufield Mother Kelly Caufield Siblings Brock Caufield

Early Life and Education Born in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Cole Caufield grew up in a dedicated hockey family where his father, Paul, was a decorated college player and coach. He started skating at age two, influenced by his older brother, Brock, and playing multiple sports as a child. Caufield attended Stevens Point Area Senior High School before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He later played collegiately for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he became a dominant scorer before turning professional.

Notable Relationships Cole Caufield’s personal life and relationships have remained largely private throughout his professional ice hockey career. No public information is available regarding current romantic partners or children for the American forward.

Career Highlights As a prolific American ice hockey winger, Cole Caufield’s collegiate career was highlighted by winning the 2021 Hobey Baker Award. He led the NCAA in goals and points, solidifying his reputation as an elite scorer before joining the Montreal Canadiens. Before his professional debut, Caufield shattered goal-scoring records for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, including 72 goals in a single season. He also played a key role in the US National Team winning a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. Caufield’s early career achievements include being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a two-time Big Ten Scoring Champion. These accolades underscore his consistent impact, cementing his status as a formidable offensive talent.