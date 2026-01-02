Who Is Kate Bosworth? Kate Bosworth is an American actress known for her subtle intensity and captivating screen presence. She adeptly navigates diverse roles across independent dramas and major studio productions. Her breakout performance came in the 2002 surfing film Blue Crush, where she immersed herself in the demanding physical role. The movie’s box office success launched her into mainstream recognition.

Full Name Kate Bosworth Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Justin Long Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Education Cohasset High School, Princeton University Father Harold Bosworth Mother Patricia Potter Kids One daughter

Early Life and Education A transient childhood marked Kate Bosworth’s early years, as her family frequently relocated due to her father Harold’s executive career. Her mother, Patricia, managed their home. She found stability through equestrian sports, becoming a champion stadium jumper by age fourteen, before graduating from Cohasset High School. Bosworth also attended Princeton University.

Notable Relationships Actress Kate Bosworth is presently married to actor Justin Long, whom she wed in 2023 after meeting on a film set. She was previously married to director Michael Polish from 2013 to 2023. Long and Bosworth welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in July 2025. Earlier in her career, she also had a high-profile relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Career Highlights Kate Bosworth first garnered significant attention with her lead role in the 2002 surfing drama Blue Crush, a box office success that grossed $40 million. She then notably portrayed Lois Lane in the 2006 blockbuster Superman Returns, which earned $391 million worldwide. Beyond major studio films, Bosworth has embraced independent cinema, appearing in critically acclaimed works like Still Alice. She also ventured into fashion with her jewelry line JewelMint and actively supports the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking.