Who Is Anthony Carrigan? Anthony Carrigan is an American actor widely recognized for his distinctive look and a talent for complex character portrayals. His authentic performances bring depth to every role. He gained widespread recognition for his breakout performance as Chechen mobster NoHo Hank in the acclaimed HBO series Barry, earning three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Full Name Anthony Carrigan Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Winchester High School, Carnegie Mellon University Siblings Deidre Claire

Early Life and Education Growing up in Winchester, Massachusetts, Anthony Carrigan was diagnosed with alopecia areata at age three, a condition that deeply influenced his early life and eventual career path. He found a creative outlet in theater during high school, developing a passion for acting. Carrigan further honed his craft at Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre in 2006. He initially concealed his hair loss with wigs and makeup, a practice he later abandoned to embrace his unique appearance.

Notable Relationships Anthony Carrigan is married to Gia Olimp, a professional chess player, whom he met serendipitously at a New York City subway station. The couple tied the knot in June 2018, often supporting each other’s careers. The pair does not have children as of 2025. Carrigan has publicly spoken about their supportive relationship, including how his character’s tattoos on Barry were a tribute to his wife.

Career Highlights Anthony Carrigan’s career defining role came as NoHo Hank in the HBO dark comedy series Barry, a performance that captivated audiences and garnered him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. His unique portrayal of the charming mobster solidified his status as a formidable talent in Hollywood. Beyond Barry, Carrigan made a significant impact as the menacing Victor Zsasz in the Fox series Gotham and is set to appear as Metamorpho in the 2025 film Superman. He also actively advocates for alopecia awareness, promoting self-acceptance and broader representation.