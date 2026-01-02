Who Is Christy Turlington? Christy Nicole Turlington Burns is an American fashion model known for her timeless elegance and influential presence in the industry. She captivated global audiences with her distinct features and poised demeanor. Her breakout moment arrived with the iconic Calvin Klein Eternity campaign in 1989, solidifying her status as a supermodel. This success propelled her to international fame.

Full Name Christy Nicole Turlington Burns Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Monte Vista High School, New York University, Columbia University Father Dwain Turlington Mother María Elizabeth Parker Infante Siblings Erin Turlington, Kelly Turlington Kids Grace McKenna Burns, Finn Burns

Early Life and Education Born in Walnut Creek, California, Christy Turlington grew up as the middle of three daughters to a Pan Am pilot and a Salvadoran flight attendant. She was raised in the Roman Catholic faith. Discovered horseback riding at fourteen in Miami, she began modeling after school and during summers while attending Monte Vista High School. Turlington later earned a BA from New York University and pursued public health studies at Columbia University.

Notable Relationships Christy Turlington married actor and filmmaker Edward Burns in June 2003, after an on-again, off-again engagement. The couple is known for maintaining a low-profile relationship. Turlington shares two children with Burns: daughter Grace McKenna Burns and son Finn Burns. Her experience during Grace’s birth inspired her maternal health advocacy.

Career Highlights Christy Turlington dominated the fashion world in the late 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the era’s original supermodels. She graced over 500 magazine covers and was the face of numerous high-profile campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein and Maybelline. Beyond modeling, Turlington directed the powerful 2010 documentary No Woman, No Cry, exploring global maternal health issues. This work led her to found Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes worldwide. She has also launched business ventures including a skincare line and activewear collections. Turlington continues to walk runways for designers like Marc Jacobs, showcasing her enduring presence in fashion.