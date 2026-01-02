Who Is Bryson Tiller? Bryson Djuan Tiller is an American singer and rapper known for his atmospheric R&B sound and introspective lyrics. His music often blends contemporary R&B with hip-hop and trap elements. His 2015 debut single “Don’t” propelled him to fame, accumulating millions of streams and topping R&B charts. This track’s viral success swiftly landed Tiller a record deal.

Full Name Bryson Djuan Tiller Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship with Kendra Bailey Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Iroquois High School Siblings Eric Tiller Kids Harley, Kelly Jade

Early Life and Education Music was an early escape for Bryson Tiller, who was raised in Louisville, Kentucky, by his grandmother after his mother died at a young age. He began singing and rapping around age 15, nurturing a deep interest in music production. He attended Iroquois High School but took a break to support his child, later earning his diploma in 2020. Before his breakthrough, Tiller worked at Papa John’s Pizza and UPS.

Notable Relationships Bryson Tiller has been in a relationship with Kendra Bailey since 2018, a fashion influencer and model whom he has openly featured on social media. Tiller shares a daughter, Kelly Jade, with Bailey, and also has another daughter, Harley, from a previous relationship with Markea Bivens.

Career Highlights Bryson Tiller’s 2015 debut album TRAPSOUL redefined contemporary R&B, featuring multi-platinum singles like “Don’t” and “Exchange,” and peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s track “Exchange” earned him a Grammy nomination. He expanded his career with subsequent successful albums, including the Billboard 200 chart-topping True to Self in 2017 and Anniversary in 2020. Tiller has also collaborated with major artists such as DJ Khaled and Rihanna on the hit single “Wild Thoughts.” To date, Tiller has collected multiple accolades, including two BET Awards for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist in 2016, along with receiving the key to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.