Who Is Tfue? Turner Ellis Tenney is an American live streamer and YouTuber, recognized for his exceptional gaming prowess and vibrant online presence. He has cultivated a massive following through his engaging content and competitive spirit. His breakout moment arrived with his mastery of Fortnite: Battle Royale, which propelled him to global recognition. Tenney quickly set numerous records and dominated tournaments, solidifying his status as a leading figure in esports.

Full Name Turner Ellis Tenney Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Education Homeschooled, Attended Khan Academy Father Richard Tenney Siblings Jack Tenney, Alexandra, Pierce

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Turner Ellis Tenney spent his early years immersed in action sports like surfing and downhill skateboarding. His father, Richard Tenney, influenced his diverse interests. Tenney attended middle school for a brief period before being homeschooled, with a significant portion of his education acquired through online platforms such as Khan Academy. He began playing video games around age twelve, discovering a passion that would soon shape his career.

Notable Relationships Turner Ellis Tenney’s past public relationships include dating Instagram model Corinna Kopf, though they parted ways in June 2019 while remaining friends. Currently, Tenney has not publicly confirmed any romantic partnerships, maintaining a private stance on his personal life. Reports have linked him to his assistant, Katie Dillenbeck, but their relationship has not been made public.