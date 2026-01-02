Tfue: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tfue
January 2, 1998
Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, US
28 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Tfue?
Turner Ellis Tenney is an American live streamer and YouTuber, recognized for his exceptional gaming prowess and vibrant online presence. He has cultivated a massive following through his engaging content and competitive spirit.
His breakout moment arrived with his mastery of Fortnite: Battle Royale, which propelled him to global recognition. Tenney quickly set numerous records and dominated tournaments, solidifying his status as a leading figure in esports.
|Full Name
|Turner Ellis Tenney
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$9 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Homeschooled, Attended Khan Academy
|Father
|Richard Tenney
|Siblings
|Jack Tenney, Alexandra, Pierce
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Turner Ellis Tenney spent his early years immersed in action sports like surfing and downhill skateboarding. His father, Richard Tenney, influenced his diverse interests.
Tenney attended middle school for a brief period before being homeschooled, with a significant portion of his education acquired through online platforms such as Khan Academy. He began playing video games around age twelve, discovering a passion that would soon shape his career.
Notable Relationships
Turner Ellis Tenney’s past public relationships include dating Instagram model Corinna Kopf, though they parted ways in June 2019 while remaining friends.
Currently, Tenney has not publicly confirmed any romantic partnerships, maintaining a private stance on his personal life. Reports have linked him to his assistant, Katie Dillenbeck, but their relationship has not been made public.
Career Highlights
Turner Ellis Tenney gained immense recognition for setting a PC world record for the most squad eliminations in Fortnite: Battle Royale alongside his teammates. He consistently showcased his competitive skill in numerous tournaments.
Beyond competitive play, Tenney launched a successful career as a content creator, accumulating millions of followers across YouTube and Twitch. His influence in the gaming community was honored with the 2019 Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year title.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 1, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 31, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 30, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0